PREP – NCKL Fall Week 1 Preview

Most Kansas high schools will see their first 2026 fall action begin this week, including the North Central Kansas League, which will see the Chapman Lady Irish volleyball team compete in the Salina South tournament on Saturday.

The NCKL will see its first 2026 volleyball intra-NCKL action on Tuesday, September 1 when Abilene plays an NCKL doubleheader at Chapman, Rock Creek plays an NCKL doubleheader at Marysville and Wamego plays an NCKL doubleheader at Concordia.

The Clay Center volleyball team will open its season a week later, on Tuesday, September 8, when the Lady Tigers travel to Wamego for an NCKL doubleheader.

The NCKL football season will begin on Friday, September 4 with three intra-NCKL matchups as Abilene will open at Concordia, Marysville will play at Chapman and Clay Center will open at Wamego. Rock Creek will open its football season by playing host to Centralia.

Here is a look at what each NCKL school did in football and volleyball last year and when they will begin their 2026 season:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team finished last year with a 17-19, 6-6 record and will begin 2026 when they play at Chapman on September 1. … The Cowboy football team finished last year with a 5-4, 3-3 record and will begin this season by playing at Concordia on September 4.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish volleyball team finished 2025 with a 12-22, 4-8 record and will open the 206 season on Saturday in the Salina South tournament. … The Fighting Irish football team finished the 2025 season with a 1-8, 1-5 record and will begin the 2026 season on Friday, September 4 by hosting Marysville.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team won the 2025 NCKL regular season championship with a 41-4, 12-0 record and will begin the 2026 season on Tuesday, September 8 when they play at Wamego in an NCKL doubleheader. … The Tiger football team finished last season with a 6-4, 4-2 record and will begin this season on Friday, September 4 at Wamego.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther volleyball team finished last season with a 18-18, 5-7 record and will begin this season on Tuesday, September 1 when they play host to Wamego in an NCKL doubleheader. … The Panther football team finished 2025 with a 4-5, 2-4 record and will begin the 2026 season on Friday, September 4 when they host Abilene.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the 2025 season with an 8-25, 2-10 record and will begin this season on Tuesday, September 1 when they host Rock Creek in an NCKL doubleheader. … The Bulldog football team finished the 2025 season with an 0-8, 0-6 record and will look to snap their losing streak on Friday, September 4 when they open the season at Chapman.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 33-7, 9-3 record and will begin this season on Tuesday, September 1 when they play an NCKL doubleheader at Marysville. … The Mustang football team won the 2025 NCKL regular season title with an 11-1, 6-0 record. The Mustangs will begin the 2026 season on Friday, September 4 when they play against Centralia.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team finished the 2026 season with a 14-23, 4-8 record and will begin the 2026 season on Tuesday, September 1 when they open the season with an NCKL doubleheader at Concordia. … The Red Raider football team finished 2025 with a 9-3, 5-1 record and will begin the 2026 season on Friday, September 4 when they host Clay Center in the season-opener.

2026 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 0 0 0 0

Chapman 0 0 0 0

Clay Center 0 0 0 0

Concordia 0 0 0 0

Marysville 0 0 0 0

Rock Creek 0 0 0 0

Wamego 0 0 0 0

Friday, September 4

Abilene at Concordia

Marysville at Chapman

Clay Center at Wamego

Centralia at Rock Creek

Friday, September 11

Wamego at Abilene

Rock Creek at Chapman

Marysville at Clay Center

Concordia at Beloit

2026 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Abilene 0 0 0 0

Chapman 0 0 0 0

Clay Center 0 0 0 0

Concordia 0 0 0 0

Marysville 0 0 0 0

Rock Creek 0 0 0 0

Wamego 0 0 0 0

Tuesday, September 1

Abilene at Chapman

Abilene at Chapman

Rock Creek at Marysville

Rock Creek at Marysville

Wamego at Concordia