PREP – NCAA Spring Week 10 Recap

Postseason has reached the 2026 North Central Activities Association’s spring season and the NCAA has four softball teams still alive in the Class 3A sub-state semifinals, while all seven NCAA schools had their baseball teams get eliminated.

The NCAA baseball group had Lyons play for a Class 4A sub-state championship while Beloit and Southeast of Saline each played in different Class 3A sub-state semifinals, but none of the NCAA baseball teams saw their seasons progress past Tuesday.

The NCAA softball field has Sacred Heart playing in a Class 2-1A sub-state semifinal while Southeast of Saline, Ellsworth, and Beloit will each play in different Class 3A sub-state semifinals later this week.

Here is a look at when each NCAA baseball and softball team did this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan softball team split with Sacred Heart on Tuesday, losing the 1st game 14-6, and winning the 2nd game 17-5. The Lady Trojans defeated Haskell County 16-3 on Tuesday in the first round of a Class 3A sub-state tournament. The Lady Trojans will play Colby on Wednesday in the semifinals. … The Trojan baseball team defeated Ellsworth 11-1 on Wednesday in the 1st round of a 3A regional tournament. The Trojans went 1-1 on Tuesday as they defeated Cimmaron 12-6 in the 2nd round and lost 8-2 against Colby in the semifinals. The Trojans finished the season with a 19-8, 8-4 record.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat softball team defeated Russell 5-3 on Tuesday in the 1st round of a Class 3A sub-state tournament. The Lady Bearcats will play Cimarron on Wednesday in the semifinals. … The Bearcat baseball team lost 11-1 against Beloit on Wednesday in the 1st round of a 3A regional tournament. The Bearcats finished the season with a 9-16, 7-5 record.

LYONS

The Lady Lion softball team lost 13-0 against Scott City on Tuesday in the opening round of a Class 4A sub-state tournament. The Lady Lions finished the season with a 0-21, 0-12 record. … The Lion baseball team lost 5-3 against Hoisington on Tuesday. The Lions went 1-1 on Tuesday in the Class 4A sub-state as they defeated Clearwater 4-3 in the opening game but lost 7-6 against Concordia in the championship game. The Lions finished the season with a 13-12, 5-7 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion softball team lost 15-10 against the CSA Reds on Tuesday in the opening round of a Class 3A sub-state tournament. The Lady Lions finished the season with a 17-6, 8-4 record. … The Lion baseball team lost 12-0 against Russell on Wednesday in the first round of a 3A regional tournament. The Lions finished the season with a 6-19, 2-10 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff softball team lost 16-0 against Bennington on Monday in the opening round of a Class 2-1A regional tournament. The Lady Buffs finished the season with a 5-19, 2-10 record. … The Buff baseball team did not qualify for the postseason and finished the season with a 1-21, 0-12 record.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight softball team split with Beloit on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 14-6 and losing the 2nd game 17-5. The Lady Knights defeated Doniphan West 4-0 on Tuesday in the Class 2-1A sub-state quarterfinals and will play Rossville in the semifinals on Wednesday. … The Knight baseball team defeated Kansas City Christian 7-0 on Thursday. The Knights lost 3-2 against Mission Valley on Tuesday in the 1st round of the Class 2-1A sub-state tournament. The Knights finished the season with a 17-9, 9-3 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan softball team defeated Herington 16-0 on Tuesday in the first round of a Class 3A sub-state tournament and will play the winner of the Hesston vs. Council Grove quarterfinal in Gypsum on Thursday. … The Trojan baseball team defeated Hillsboro 15-0 against Hillsboro on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 3A regional tournament. The Trojans went 1-1 on Tuesday in a Class 3A sub-state tournament as they defeated Chaparral 2-1 in the opening round but lost 5-1 against Burlingame in the championship game. The Trojans finished the season with a 21-3, 11-1 record.