Contractor Owes Restitution, Permanently Banned

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has obtained a consent judgment against Rodney Rippe, the operator of an Ellis County construction business, Straight Line Remodeling, LLC. The judgment holds Rippe personally liable for his deceptive business practices and permanently bans him from operating, directly or indirectly, any business in the state.

Following the Attorney General’s consumer protection lawsuit, the judgment provides substantial financial relief for the victims and ensures Rippe cannot harm future consumers. Rippe also is permanently banned from owning, operating, or managing any business in Kansas, and the judgement explicitly prevents him from indirectly attempting to operate a business using third parties, family members, shell entities, or assignees. Judgment was entered personally against Rippe for over $1 million in consumer restitution, which will be directed to eight specific households. They include:

S.C.: $417,039.55.

L.D.: $100,000.00.

J.D.: $16,941.23.

D.S. and S.S., husband and wife: $25,870.31.

T.F.: $13,319.20

K.K. and K.K., husband and wife: $45,349.61.

J.T. and A.T., husband and wife: $250,000.00.

S.T. and T.T., husband and wife: $190,000.00

Additionally, Rippe was ordered to pay $20,000.00 to cover the state’s investigative fees and expenses.

Kansas residents who believe they have been subjected to deceptive or unconscionable business practices are encouraged to contact the Consumer Protection Division of the Office of the Kansas Attorney General at www.ag.ks.gov or by calling 1-800-432-2310.

_ _ _

A copy of the Consent Judgment is available here.