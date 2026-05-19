Sunday Family Funday at Y

Looking for a fun way to spend quality time together while staying active?

The Salina Family YMCA has the perfect solution with its monthly Sunday Funday Family Sports series, an exciting opportunity for families of all ages to connect, compete, and create lasting memories.

Designed to encourage families to step away from screens and enjoy active time together, Sunday Funday Family Sports offers a new activity each month. From kickball, volleyball, and pickleball, to hiking, disc golf, and basketball. Every event is designed to be welcoming and fun for the whole family!

According to the YMCA, the program focuses on more than just sports. It’s about strengthening family bonds, building confidence, encouraging healthy habits, and bringing the community together in a positive environment. Whether your family is highly competitive or simply looking for a casual afternoon of laughter and activity, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Events are held monthly from 2:30–4:00 PM at various locations throughout Salina, including YMCA facilities, local parks, and community trails. Many events are completely free, while select instructional clinics have a small participation fee.

This year’s lineup includes:

Kickball

Marty Bender Family Hike

Volleyball Family Clinic

Pickleball Disc Golf

Cornhole, Spike ball, Racquetball & Wallyball

Basketball Family Clinic

All ages are welcome, and registration is required for participation.

For more information about Summer Funday Family Sports or other summer activities, visit their website at https://www.salinaymca.org/node/861.