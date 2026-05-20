Mulvane Ends Abilene’s Baseball Season 7-0

Mulvane 7, Abilene Cowboys 0

MULVANE: The Abilene Cowboy State baseball team’s season came to an end Tuesday night (5/19). The Wildcats got 2 runs in the 1st inning and then broke the game open in the bottom of the 5th with 5 runs. Senior, Hagan Warkins, picked up the victory for Mulvane. The Campus transfer pitched 7 innings, scattered 2 hits and struck out 6. Warkins improved to 6-1 and has a 1.570 ERA.

Mulvane would go on to defeat Rose Hill 11-0 in 5 innings, in the Regional Final, behind an outstanding pitching performance from Senior, Grey Sanders. Sanders pitched a no-hitter, faced just 15 batters, struck out 8. Sanders improved to 8-0, 0.174 ERA and has 86 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings. He will take his talent to Kansas University, if he doesn’t opt to go professional. Warkins and Sanders are part of a staff that has a collective 1.224 ERA. Their superior pitching is a big reason they have raced to a 25-1 record. Their lone loss came in a split with McPherson on April 17.

Abilene ended the season 8-15. The loss snapped a string of 4 straight trips to State for the Cowboy baseball program. It was the final game for 8 Seniors. A group that played a big role in 3 trips to State. Unfortunately, Abilene didn’t have the services of All-State 3B/P Heath Hoekman this season because of an injury.

Abilene Seniors: