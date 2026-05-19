Storms Complicate Cleanup at Mall

Additional storms which followed an initial hail storm on April 27th have complicated cleanup efforts at the Central Mall in Salina.

According to mall management, at this time, there is no confirmed timeline for reopening to the public.

Management says despite false information circulating on social media, roofing contractors continue to work daily on the installation of a new roof over the property. With more than 200,000 square feet of roofing area, the project requires significant time and coordination to complete properly.

Unfortunately, since the initial storm event on April 27th, the mall has experienced three additional storms that have further impacted portions of the interior and ongoing recovery efforts.

Mall ownership and contractors remain committed to restoring the property safely and efficiently.