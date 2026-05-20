Firefighters Escape After Truck Breaks Down

Firefighters escaped without injury after they abandoned a vehicle experiencing a mechanical failure while battling wildfires in Southwest Kansas.

According to Lyon County Fire District #5, they were requested via the Kansas Division of Emergency Management to respond to southwest Kansas for multiple on-going wildfires. The agency responded with a task force consisting of Olpe Fire, Coffey County Fire District #1 (Lebo and Leroy), and Osage County Fire District #3 Melvern/Olivet.



Crews were initially assigned to monitor hot spots around the perimeter of the Herman Ranch Fire. A large grass fire developed and began moving quickly towards the town of Meade, and crews were redirected. While crews were fighting the fire, conditions deteriorated rapidly and units were advised to get to safety.

Heavy brush truck 5542 experienced an unexpected mechanical failure. Multiple attempts to start it were unsuccessful. The crew abandoned the vehicle as the fire was quickly approaching. A fire unit in the response line immediately stopped, loaded the firefighters, and transported them to safety. There were no injuries to either firefighter.

The truck sustained significant damage and will likely be considered a total loss.



The agency extends gratitude to the firefighters of Kiowa County and the Minneola Fire Departments who acted quickly and courageously to ensure the safety of the personnel. This incident underscores the extreme risks Kansas firefighters face while working to contain fast moving wildfires under volatile conditions.

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Photo via Lyon County Fire District #5,