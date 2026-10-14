PREP – NCAA Fall Week 8 Recap

Southeast of Saline’s football team suffered its 2nd loss of the season on Friday, falling 14-8 against Council Grove, but that loss does not move the Trojans out of the top spot in the 2026 North Central Activities Association’s football standings.

The Trojans remain in 1st place with a 4-2, 3-0 record while Sacred Heart and Lyons remain tied for 2nd with identical 4-2, 2-1 records.

Sacred Heart earned its 4th win of the season on Friday when the Knights defeated Hutchinson Trinity 26-0, while Lyons suffered its 2nd loss when the Lions lost 52-12 against Hoisington.

Beloit defeated Ellsworth 52-7 in the only intra-NCAA football showdown on Friday.

Beloit leads the NCAA volleyball standings with a 31-3, 10-0 record while Ellsworth is in 2nd place with a 21-9, 7-3 record.

Southeast of Saline is in 3rd place in the NCAA volleyball standings with a 17-15, 7-3 record while Sacred Heart is in 4th with a 15-13, 6-6 record.

Here is a look at how each NCAA school did in football and volleyball this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan volleyball team swept a doubleheader against Ellsworth 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans swept Republic County 2-0, 2-0 on Thursday. … The Trojan football team defeated Ellsworth 52-7 on Friday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Beloit on Tuesday. … The Bearcat football team lost 52-7 against Beloit on Friday.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team went 0-4 on Saturday in the Circle tournament. The Lady Lions lost 2-0 against Circle, 2-0 against Eureka, 2-0 against Newton and 2-0 against Wichita North. … The Lion football team lost 52-12 against Hoisington on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team swept a triangular on Thursday, defeating Russell 2-0 and Concordia 2-1. The Lady Lions went 3-2 on Saturday in the Hillsboro tournament. The Lady Lions defeated Chapman 2-1, Kingman 2-0 and Wichita Independent 2-0. The Lady Lions lost 2-0 against Halstead and 2-0 against Hillsboro. … The Lion football team defeated Norton 14-0 on Friday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team got swept 2-1, 2-0 by Sacred Heart on Tuesday. The Lady Buffs got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Beloit on Thursday. … The Buff football team lost 42-12 against Hays Thomsas More Prep on Friday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team swept Republic County 2-1, 2-0 on Tuesday. … The Knight football team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 26-0 on Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team got swept in a triangular at Hoisington on Thursday, losing 2-0 against Hoisington and 2-0 against Hesston. The Lady Trojans were swept in a triangular on Monday, losing 2-0 against Halstead and 2-1 against Smoky Valley. … The Trojan football team lost 14-8 against Council Grove on Friday.

2026 NCAA Football Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 4 2 3 0

Lyons 4 2 2 1

Sacred Heart 4 2 2 1

Beloit 5 1 2 1

Republic County1 5 1 2

Ellsworth 1 5 1 3

Minneapolis 1 5 0 3

Friday, October 9

Sacred Heart 26, Hutch Trinity 0

Council Grove 14, SE of Saline 8

Beloit 52, Ellsworth 7

Minneapolis 14, Norton 0

Hoisington 52, Lyons 12

Hays TMP 42, Republic County 12

Friday, October 16

Plainville at Sacred Heart

SE of Saline at Riley County

Beloit at Russell

Ellsworth at Norton

Marysville at Minneapolis

Nickerson at Lyons

Republic County at Doniphan West

2026 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Beloit 31 3 10 0

Ellsworth 21 9 7 3

SE of Saline 17 15 7 3

Sacred Heart 15 14 6 6

Minneapolis 16 17 4 6

Rep. County 9 21 2 8

Lyons 2 25 0 10