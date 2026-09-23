PREP – NCAA Fall Week 5 Recap

After three weeks of the 2026 fall season, the Southeast of Saline stands alone atop the North Central Activities Association football standings as the only NCAA team still protecting an undefeated season.

The Trojans are 3-0, 3-0 this season while Lyons is in 2nd place with a 2-1, 2-1 record and Sacred Heart is in 3rd place with a 2-1, 1-1 record.

In the third week of NCAA football competition, Southeast of Saline defeated Ellsworth 48-9, Lyons defeated Sacred Heart 23-14, and Beloit defeated Minneapolis 54-6. Valley Heights defeated Republic County 14-12 in the non-league showdown.

Southeast of Saline currently leads the NCAA volleyball standings with an 11-4, 6-0 record while Beloit is in 2nd at 18-1, 2-0. Sacred Heart is in 5th place in the NCAA volleyball standings with a 7-11, 2-4 record.

Here is a look at how each NCAA school did in football and volleyball this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan volleyball team swept Minneapolis 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans went 5-0 on Saturday in the Russell tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated Minneapolis 2-0, Topeka West 2-0, Norton 2-0, Hoisington 2-0 and Minneapolis 2-0. … The Trojan football team defeated Minneapolis 54-6 on Friday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team split a doubleheader with Sacred Heart on Tuesday, losing the 1st match 2-1 and winning the 2nd match 2-0. The Lady Bearcats lost 3-1 against Little River on Thursday. The Lady Bearcats went 2-2 on Saturday in the Wichita Trinity tournament. The Lady Bearcats defeated Augusta 2-0 and Sunrise Christian 2-0. The Lady Bearcats lost 2-0 against Wichita East and 2-0 against Wichita Trinity. … The Bearcat football team lost 48-9 against Southeast of Saline on Friday.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team got swept in a triangular on Thursday, losing 2-0 against Goessel and 2-0 against Douglass. The Lady Lions went 1-2 on Saturday in the Marion tournament. The Lady Lions defeated Eureka 2-1. The Lady Lions lost 2-0 against Moundridge and 2-0 against Marion. … The Lions football team defeated Sacred Heart 23-14 on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team got swept 2-0, 2-0 on Tuesday by Beloit. The Lady Lions went 3-2 on Saturday in the Russell tournament. The Lady Lions defeated Norton 2-1, Topeka West 2-1 and Goodland 2-1. The Lady Lions lost 2-0 against Beloit twice. … The Lions football team lost 54-6 against Beloit on Friday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team got swept 2-1, 2-0 by Southeast of Saline on Tuesday. The Lady Buffs went 0-3 on Saturday in the Republic County tournament. The Lady Buffs lost 2-0 against Chapman, 2-0 against Hanover and 2-0 against Smith Center. … The Buff football team lost 14-12 against Valley Heights on Friday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team split a doubleheader with Ellsworth on Tuesday, winning the 1st match 2-1 and losing the 2nd match 2-0. The Lady Knights defeated Ell-Saline 3-0 on Thursday. … The Knight football team lost 23-14 against Lyons on Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team swept Republic County 2-1, 2-0 on Tuesday. The Lady Trojans swept Concordia 2-0, 2-0 on Thursday. … The Trojan football team defeated Ellsworth 48-9 on Friday.

2026 NCAA Football Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 3 0 3 0

Lyons 2 1 2 1

Sacred Heart 2 1 1 1

Beloit 2 1 1 1

Republic County1 1 1 2

Ellsworth 1 2 1 2

Minneapolis 0 3 0 3

Friday, September 18

Lyons 23, Sacred Heart 14

SE of Saline 48, Ellsworth 9

Beloit 54, Minneapolis 6

Valley Heights 14, Republic County 12

Friday, September 25

Republic County at Sacred Heart

SE of Saline at Marysville

Beloit at Smith Center

Ellsworth at Russell

Council Grove at Minneapolis

Ellinwood at Lyons

2026 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 11 4 6 0

Beloit 18 1 2 0

Minneapolis 7 6 4 2

Ellsworth 11 3 3 1

Sacred Heart 7 11 2 4

Rep. County 2 9 0 4

Lyons 0 8 0 4