Police Pursuit Prompts Arrest

A pursuit prompts the arrest of a Salina man.

According to Salina Police, Monday at about 7:20 AM, an officer observed a white Nissan Rogue following a vehicle too closely in the 300 block of N. 9th. When the officer turned around to investigate, the vehicle turned west on North Street and accelerated.

The officer was able to determine the vehicle was going 56 MPH in a 30 MPH zone. When the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop the vehicle refused to stop.

The vehicle went west on W. Old Highway 40 to I-135 and then south on the interstate before exiting at Crawford. Officers attempted to use stop sticks on the off-ramp, but the vehicle drove around them before going east on Crawford.

The vehicle then pulled into the parking lot at the Salina Inn, 636 Westport. The officers then began giving orders to the driver. The driver initially refused to comply with officers but eventually was taken into custody.

He was identified as Colten A. Miller (24) of Salina. The vehicle was also occupied by a 33-year-old female of Salina. The female advised during the pursuit, she told Miller to let her out, but he refused.

It was determined Miller had two active Salina Municipal Warrants for failure to appear and a suspended driver’s license.

Miller was booked into the Saline County Jail in reference Felony Flee and Elude, Kidnapping, Interference With LEO, and the two warrants.