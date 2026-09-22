Asleep at the Wheel Coming to Salina

A legendary western swing and honky-tonk band is coming to Salina. Asleep at the Wheel is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

According to the venue, with more than 30 albums, 10 Grammy Awards and millions of miles on the road, Asleep at the Wheel has become one of the great enduring bands in American roots music. More than 100 musicians have passed through the group over the decades, but Benson — the unmistakable voice, guitarist and larger-than-life presence at the heart of the band — remains its leader and keeper of the vision.

The show is Friday, December 4th. Tickets go on sale this Friday.