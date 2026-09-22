Multiple Arrests in Sex Sting Operation

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), in partnership with the Riley County Police Department, Geary County Sheriff’s Office, and Junction City Police Department, made multiple arrests following a joint operation targeting sex buyers and offenders who intended to meet children for sexual relations.

According to the KBI On Sept. 17 and 18, at locations in Riley County and Geary County, authorities coordinated operations that resulted in the arrest of 19 suspects who were purchasing or selling sex, or arranging to meet with minors for sexual acts.

Agencies who supported the operation include the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Kansas Highway Patrol, Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, United States Army Criminal Investigation Division, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Park City Police Department, Wichita Police Department, Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

The offenders arrested for electronic solicitation of a child and attempted aggravated human trafficking include:

Andrew David Green, 40, of Manhattan

Gabriel Guaman-Martinez, 26, of Manhattan

Scott Bradley Hamill, 40, of Lawrence

Adam Lee Lang, 42, of Manhattan

Gary Francis Lewison, 47, of Wamego

Chris Alan McClanahan, 54, of Abilene

Hawley Brock Douglas Needham, 32, of Manhattan

James Cameron Nunley, 38, of Westmoreland

Ezton Orozco-Agustin, 30, of Topeka

Jose Guadalupe De Jesus Ortega, 37, of Manhattan

A 29-year-old man from Lincoln, Nebraska was also arrested, and is expected to face federal charges.

The arrests occurred without incident. The suspects were booked into the Riley County Jail. Formal charges are pending.

The offenders arrested for buying sexual relations and unlawful use of a communications facility include:

Devon C. Brown, 36, North Chesterfield, Virginia

Milton A. Guerrero-Vargas, 23, of Fort Riley

Bradley J. Moscou, 47, of Junction City

Mohamed A. Rahim, 28, of Junction City

Lamont K. Ray, 29, of Junction City

Roscoe B. Richmond, 42, of Junction City

Zia R. Segule, 40, of Fort Riley

Additionally, Holly J. Goss, Topeka, 47, was arrested for selling sexual relations.

The arrests occurred without incident. The suspects were booked into the Geary County Jail. Formal charges are pending.

During the operation victim advocacy services were offered to three potential sex trafficking victims. User-level narcotics were located and seized. No actual children were victimized during this operation.

If you, or someone you know, is experiencing sex trafficking contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center at 1-888-373-7888 or text INFO or HELP to BeFree (233733). This hotline is confidential and operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Tips can also be reported to the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME, or submitted anonymously online at www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.