FHSU to Celebrate Completion of Bickle-Schmidt Athletic Complex

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State University invites the public to join in celebrating the completion of its new Bickle-Schmidt Athletic Complex with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, October 2, at 9 a.m. – followed by the opportunity to explore the cutting-edge facility and see firsthand how it’s shaping the future of Tiger Athletics. Attendees should enter through the east doors of the Bickle-Schmidt Athletic Complex and refreshments will be provided following the event.

Head Football Coach Chris Brown, student-athletes, and other special guests will share how this transformative facility is elevating the student-athlete experience and strengthening FHSU’s leadership in sports medicine across the highly competitive MIAA and NCAA Division II.

The state-of-the-art complex represents a major investment in the success and well-being of FHSU student-athletes by providing enhanced opportunities for training, conditioning, recovery, and rehabilitation. The $11.5 million project was made possible through the generous donations of loyal donors, setting a new standard for athletic training and support services for all student-athletes at Fort Hays State. Located in the south end zone of Lewis Field, the 20,000-square-foot facility was completed in early 2026 after two years of construction.

The main level features a football locker room fit for 130 players, an expansive athletic training area, and hydrotherapy pools with dedicated treatment areas to promote faster healing and rehabilitation. The second floor offers position-specific meeting rooms, coaches’ offices, and a team meeting room large enough to accommodate 130 people.

Make plans to attend the ribbon-cutting and get an inside look at the new addition to campus and FHSU Athletics. This will be a great way to kick off the Friday of FHSU’s Homecoming weekend! For additional information about the Bickle-Schmidt Athletic Complex, visit foundation.fhsu.edu/athletic-complex.

For a schedule of Homecoming events, visit FHSUhomecoming.com.