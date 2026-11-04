PREP – NCAA Fall Week 11 Recap

Beloit has shown itself to be the top athletic team during the 2026 fall season in the North Central Activities Association.

The Beloit Trojans are the lone NCAA football team to advance to the 2nd round of the playoffs, as the Trojans defeated Southwestern Heights 62-7 on Thursday and the Lady Trojan volleyball team was the only NCAA team to advance to a state tournament this past weekend, where the Lady Trojans came up short and did not advance out of pool play.

Here is a look at how each NCAA school did in football and volleyball this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan volleyball team went 1-2 in pool play on Friday in the Class 3A state tournament and saw its season come to an end. In pool play, the Lady Trojans defeated Cheney 2-1 and lost 2-0 against Holton and 2-0 against Silver Lake. … The Trojan football team defeated Southwestern Heights 62-7 on Thursday in the opening round of the playoffs.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished the season with a 22-13, 7-5 record. … The Bearcat football team finished the season with a 1-7, 1-3 record.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 2-32, 0-12 record. … The Lion football team lost 53-0 against Hugoton on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 19-19, 6-6 record. … The Lion football team finished the season with a 1-7, 0-4 record.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team finished the season with an 11-25, 2-10 record. … The Buff football team finished the season with a 2-6, 1-2 record.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team finished the season with a 19-16, 6-6 record. … The Knight football team lost 43-2 against Inman on Friday to see its season come to an end.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the season with a 21-17, 9-3 record. … The Trojan football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 25-24 in overtime against Marysville in the opening round of the playoffs.

2026 NCAA Football Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 5 3 4 0

Beloit 8 1 2 1

Lyons 5 4 2 1

Sacred Heart 4 5 2 1

Republic County2 6 1 2

Ellsworth 1 7 1 3

Minneapolis 1 7 0 4

Thursday, October 29

Beloit 62, Southwestern Heights 7

Friday, October 30

Hugoton 53, Lyons 0

Marysville 25, Southeast of Saline 24, OT

Inman 43, Sacred Heart 2

Friday, November 6

Riley County at Beloit

2026 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Beloit 39 5 12 0

Ellsworth 22 13 7 5

SE of Saline 21 17 9 3

Sacred Heart 19 16 6 6

Minneapolis 19 19 6 6

Rep. County 11 25 2 10

Lyons 2 32 0 12