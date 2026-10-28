PREP – NCAA Fall Week 10 Recap

Southeast of Saline wrapped up the 2026 North Central Activities Association’s regular season football title on Friday with a 56-0 victory against Minneapolis to finish the regular season with a 5-3, 4-0 record.

The Trojans will begin Class 2A postseason play Friday at Marysville.

Beloit, which finished 2nd in the NCAA in 2026 with a 7-1, 2-1 record, finished the regular season with a 40-22 victory against Norton and is the only NCAA to host a first-round playoff game on Friday as the Trojans will host Southwestern Heights on Friday in the 1st round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Sacred Heart closed the regular season losing 48-0 against Hays Thomas More Prep and will open the Class 1A playoffs Friday at Inman.

The other NCAA football teams closed the regular season with losses as Phillipsburg defeated Ellsworth 36-20, Pratt defeated Lyons 63-0 and Smith Center defeated Republic County 48-6.

The only other NCAA football team to advance to the playoffs this week is Lyons, which will play at Hugoton in Class 2A.

The NCAA has one state volleyball this season as Beloit won the Class 2A sub-state tournament on Saturday and Southeast of Saline, the only other NCAA 3A sub-state qualifier, lost in the opening round. Republic County, which qualified for the 2A sub-state also lost in the opening round.

Beloit is the NCAA regular season volleyball champion after finishing with a 38-3, 12-0 record, followed by Ellsworth in 2nd at 22-13, 7-5, Southeast of Saline finished in 3rd place with a 21-17, 9-3 record and Sacred Heart finished 4th with a 19-16, 6-6 record.

Here is a look at how each NCAA school did in football and volleyball this past week:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan volleyball team qualified for the Class 3A state tournament on Saturday by winning the sub-state tournament. The Lady Trojans won the sub-state tournament by defeating Norton 2-0 and Holcomb 2-0. … The Trojan football team defeated Norton 40-22 on Friday.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team finished the season with a 22-13, 7-5 record. … The Bearcat football team lost 36-20 against Phillipsburg on Friday.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 2-32, 0-12 record. … The Lion football team lost 63-0 against Pratt on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the season with a 19-19, 6-6 record. … The Lion football team lost 56-0 against Southeast of Saline on Friday.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team lost 2-0 against Ellinwood in the opening round of the 2A sub-state tournament on Saturday. … The Buff football team lost 48-6 against Smith Center on Friday.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team finished the season with a 19-16, 6-6 record. … The Knight football team lost 48-0 against Hays-Thomas More Prep on Friday.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team lost 2-0 against Cheney on Saturday in the opening round of the sub-state tournament. … The Trojan football team defeated Minneapolis 56-0 on Friday.

2026 NCAA Football Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

SE of Saline 5 3 4 0

Beloit 7 1 2 1

Lyons 5 3 2 1

Sacred Heart 4 4 2 1

Republic County2 6 1 2

Ellsworth 1 7 1 3

Minneapolis 1 7 0 4

Friday, October 23

SE of Saline 56, Minneapolis 0

Hays TMP 48, Sacred Heart 0

Beloit 40, Norton 22

Phillipsburg 36, Ellsworth 20

Pratt 63, Lyons 0

Smith Center 48, Republic County 6

Friday, October 30

Lyons at Hugoton

Southwestern Heights at Beloit

Southeast of Saline at Marysville

Sacred Heart at Inman

2026 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Beloit 38 3 12 0

Ellsworth 22 13 7 5

SE of Saline 21 17 9 3

Sacred Heart 19 16 6 6

Minneapolis 19 19 6 6

Rep. County 11 25 2 10

Lyons 2 32 0 12