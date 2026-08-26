PREP – NCAA Fall Week 1 Preview

The 2026 North Central Activities Association’s 2026 fall sports season will begin this weekend when Ellsworth’s volleyball team competed in the Norton tournament and the Minneapolis volleyball team will compete in the Salina South tournament
Four of the other five NCAA volleyball teams will begin their seasons on Tuesday, including a pair of intra-NCAA doubleheaders as Ellsworth will play at Republic County and Minneapolis will play at Lyons. Sacred Heart will open its volleyball season Tuesday when the Lady Knights host Solomon while Southeast of Saline will begin its volleyball season on Tuesday when they play a triangular with Scott City at Hoisington.
Beloit will begin its’ volleyball season on Thursday when the Lady Trojans play a doubleheader at Ellinwood.
The NCAA football season will begin on Friday, September 4 with three intra-NCAA matchups as Beloit opens at Southeast of Saline, Minneapolis opens at Ellsworth, and Lyons opens at Republic County. Sacred Heart will open at Valley Heights.
Here is a look at when each NCAA school will begin its football and volleyball seasons, and how they finished last year:
BELOIT
The Lady Trojan volleyball team will begin the season on Thursday, September 3 at Ellinwood. The Lady Trojans finished 28-10, 10-1 record last year. … The Trojan football team will begin the season on Friday, September 4 at Southeast of Saline. The Trojans finished 2025 with a 6-4, 3-1 record.
ELLSWORTH
The Lady Bearcat volleyball team will begin this season on Saturday when they compete in the Norton tournament. The Lady Bearcats won the NCAA regular season championship last year with a 31-10, 11-1 record. … The Bearcat football team will begin the 2026 season on Friday, September 4 by hosting Minneapolis. The Bearcats finished with a 5-4, 4-2 record last year.
LYONS
The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 6-26, 1-11 record and will begin the 2026 season on Tuesday, September 1 when they host an NCAA doubleheader against Minneapolis. … The Lion football team will begin the 2026 season on Friday, September 4 when they play at Republic County. The Lion finished the 2025 season with an 0-8, 0-5 record.
MINNEAPOLIS
The Lady Lion volleyball team will begin the 2026 season on Saturday in the Salina South tournament. The Lady Lions finished with a 17-16, 8-4 record last year. … The Lion football team finished with a 3-6, 1-3 record in 2025. The Lions will open the 2026 season on Friday, September 4 when they play at Ellsworth.
REPUBLIC COUNTY
The Lady Buff volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 10-27, 3-9 record and will begin the 2026 season on Tuesday, September 1 when they host Ellsworth in an NCAA doubleheader. … The Buff football team will begin the 2026 season on Friday, September 4 when they host Lyons. The Buffs finished the 2025 season with an 8-2, 2-1 record.
SACRED HEART
The Lady Knight volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 16-16, 4-7 record and will open the 2026 season on Tuesday, September 1 when they host Solomon. … The Knight football team will open the 2026 season on Friday, September 4 when they play at Valley Heights. The Knights finished the 2025 season with a 4-5, 0-2 record.
SOUTHEAST OF SALINE
The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the 2025 season with an 11-26, 4-8 record and will begin the 2026 season on Tuesday, September 1 when they play in a triangular with Scott City at Hoisington. … The Trojan football team won the 2025 NCAA regular season championship with a 12-1, 4-0 record and will begin the 2026 season on Friday, September 4 when they host Beloit.
2026 NCAA Football Standings
Overall NCAA
Team W L W L
Beloit 0 0 0 0
Ellsworth 0 0 0 0
Lyons 0 0 0 0
Minneapolis 0 0 0 0
Republic County0 0 0 0
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0
SE of Saline 0 0 0 0
Friday, September 4
Sacred Heart at Valley Heights
Beloit at SE of Saline
Minneapolis at Ellsworth
Lyons at Republic County
Friday, September 11
Sacred Heart at Ellsworth
SE of Saline at Lyons
Concordia at Beloit
Republic County at Minneapolis
2026 NCAA Volleyball Standings
Overall NCAA
Team W L W L
Beloit 0 0 0 0
Ellsworth 0 0 0 0
Lyons 0 0 0 0
Minneapolis 0 0 0 0
Republic County0 0 0 0
Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0
SE of Saline 0 0 0 0
Saturday, August 29
Ellsworth at Norton Tournament
Minneapolis at Salina South tournament
Tuesday, September 1
Ellsworth at Republic County
Ellsworth at Republic County
Minneapolis at Lyons
Minneapolis at Lyons
Solomon at Sacred Heart
Solomon at Sacred Heart
SE of Saline at Hoisington
SE of Saline vs. Scott City – at Hoisington
Thursday, September 3
Beloit at Ellinwood
Beloit at Ellinwood