PREP – NCAA Fall Week 1 Preview

The 2026 North Central Activities Association’s 2026 fall sports season will begin this weekend when Ellsworth’s volleyball team competed in the Norton tournament and the Minneapolis volleyball team will compete in the Salina South tournament

Four of the other five NCAA volleyball teams will begin their seasons on Tuesday, including a pair of intra-NCAA doubleheaders as Ellsworth will play at Republic County and Minneapolis will play at Lyons. Sacred Heart will open its volleyball season Tuesday when the Lady Knights host Solomon while Southeast of Saline will begin its volleyball season on Tuesday when they play a triangular with Scott City at Hoisington.

Beloit will begin its’ volleyball season on Thursday when the Lady Trojans play a doubleheader at Ellinwood.

The NCAA football season will begin on Friday, September 4 with three intra-NCAA matchups as Beloit opens at Southeast of Saline, Minneapolis opens at Ellsworth, and Lyons opens at Republic County. Sacred Heart will open at Valley Heights.

Here is a look at when each NCAA school will begin its football and volleyball seasons, and how they finished last year:

BELOIT

The Lady Trojan volleyball team will begin the season on Thursday, September 3 at Ellinwood. The Lady Trojans finished 28-10, 10-1 record last year. … The Trojan football team will begin the season on Friday, September 4 at Southeast of Saline. The Trojans finished 2025 with a 6-4, 3-1 record.

ELLSWORTH

The Lady Bearcat volleyball team will begin this season on Saturday when they compete in the Norton tournament. The Lady Bearcats won the NCAA regular season championship last year with a 31-10, 11-1 record. … The Bearcat football team will begin the 2026 season on Friday, September 4 by hosting Minneapolis. The Bearcats finished with a 5-4, 4-2 record last year.

LYONS

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 6-26, 1-11 record and will begin the 2026 season on Tuesday, September 1 when they host an NCAA doubleheader against Minneapolis. … The Lion football team will begin the 2026 season on Friday, September 4 when they play at Republic County. The Lion finished the 2025 season with an 0-8, 0-5 record.

MINNEAPOLIS

The Lady Lion volleyball team will begin the 2026 season on Saturday in the Salina South tournament. The Lady Lions finished with a 17-16, 8-4 record last year. … The Lion football team finished with a 3-6, 1-3 record in 2025. The Lions will open the 2026 season on Friday, September 4 when they play at Ellsworth.

REPUBLIC COUNTY

The Lady Buff volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 10-27, 3-9 record and will begin the 2026 season on Tuesday, September 1 when they host Ellsworth in an NCAA doubleheader. … The Buff football team will begin the 2026 season on Friday, September 4 when they host Lyons. The Buffs finished the 2025 season with an 8-2, 2-1 record.

SACRED HEART

The Lady Knight volleyball team finished the 2025 season with a 16-16, 4-7 record and will open the 2026 season on Tuesday, September 1 when they host Solomon. … The Knight football team will open the 2026 season on Friday, September 4 when they play at Valley Heights. The Knights finished the 2025 season with a 4-5, 0-2 record.

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the 2025 season with an 11-26, 4-8 record and will begin the 2026 season on Tuesday, September 1 when they play in a triangular with Scott City at Hoisington. … The Trojan football team won the 2025 NCAA regular season championship with a 12-1, 4-0 record and will begin the 2026 season on Friday, September 4 when they host Beloit.

2026 NCAA Football Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Beloit 0 0 0 0

Ellsworth 0 0 0 0

Lyons 0 0 0 0

Minneapolis 0 0 0 0

Republic County0 0 0 0

Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0

SE of Saline 0 0 0 0

Friday, September 4

Sacred Heart at Valley Heights

Beloit at SE of Saline

Minneapolis at Ellsworth

Lyons at Republic County

Friday, September 11

Sacred Heart at Ellsworth

SE of Saline at Lyons

Concordia at Beloit

Republic County at Minneapolis

2026 NCAA Volleyball Standings

Overall NCAA

Team W L W L

Beloit 0 0 0 0

Ellsworth 0 0 0 0

Lyons 0 0 0 0

Minneapolis 0 0 0 0

Republic County0 0 0 0

Sacred Heart 0 0 0 0

SE of Saline 0 0 0 0

Saturday, August 29

Ellsworth at Norton Tournament

Minneapolis at Salina South tournament

Tuesday, September 1

Ellsworth at Republic County

Ellsworth at Republic County

Minneapolis at Lyons

Minneapolis at Lyons

Solomon at Sacred Heart

Solomon at Sacred Heart

SE of Saline at Hoisington

SE of Saline vs. Scott City – at Hoisington

Thursday, September 3

Beloit at Ellinwood

Beloit at Ellinwood