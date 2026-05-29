PREP – HOA Spring Week 11 Recap

The 2026 spring season for the Heart of America Conference is complete in baseball and softball.

The HOA had one team, the Inman Lady Teuton softball team, qualified for the Class 2-1A state tournament, but the Lady Teutons lost in the opening round.

Here is a look at what each HOA baseball and softball team did this past season:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldogs softball team finished the season with a 23-3, 12-2 record. … The Bulldog baseball team finished the season with an 11-12, 4-8 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinals softball team finished the season with an 8-17, 6-12 record. … The Cardinal baseball team finished the season with an 8-15, 3-11 record.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtics softball team finished the season with a 4-17, 4-14 record. … The Celtic baseball team finished the season with an 18-4, 12-2 record.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton softball team lost 9-4 against St. Mary’s Colgan on Monday in the opening round of the Class 2-1A state tournament. The Lady Teutons finished the season with a 21-4, 14-2 record. … The Teuton baseball team finished the season with a 13-11, 6-6 record.

MARION

The Lady Warrior softball team finished the season with a 0-22, 0-18 record. … The Warrior baseball team finished the season with an 11-10, 8-6 record.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat softball team finished the season with a 20-7, 14-6 record. … The Wildcat baseball team finished the season with a 19-6, 11-3 record.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco softball team finished the season with a 15-9, 8-6 record. … The Bronco baseball team finished the season with an 11-10, 5-5 record.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal softball team finished the season with a 9-12, 7-9 record. … The Cardinal baseball team finished the season with a 4-28, 3-11 record.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball finished the season with a 12-8, 11-7 record.