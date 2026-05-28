Commission to Discuss FLOCK Cameras, Ambassador Debris Removal

Salina City Commissioners will consider renewing the FLOCK camera system, for continued leasing and maintenance of 22 fixed Automatic License Plate Readers for three more years, at a cost of $198,000 at Monday’s meeting.

Back in 2022 the commission voted unanimously to authorize Salina Police to install 22 fixed auto license plate reader cameras at various locations and enter into a three year contract with Flock Safety at a cost of nearly $170,000. This technology consists of high speed, computer-controlled camera systems that can be mounted to poles, streetlights, or attached to vehicles. The cameras automatically capture license plate numbers that come into public view of the camera. This information can then be used for law enforcement purposes, such as aiding in the investigation of crimes and the detection of wanted or missing persons.

In other business, commissioners will consider awarding a bid for debris removal of the former Ambassador Hotel at 1616 West Crawford Street to Diehl Enterprises in the amount of $782,411.00.

Commissioners will also consider approval of an ordinance to rezone property on Fourth Street to allow for the construction of a new surgery center.

The meeting is at 4:00 Monday in room 107 of the Salina City-County Building.