Shoplifters Caught on Camera

Tips are being sought in connection with a shoplifting case. The crime is the latest Salina Croime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on Thursday, May 21st, at about 3:30 PM two females entered Walgreen’s at 700 S. Broadway and went to the fragrance cases. The female suspects pried the cases open and removed approximately $3,300 worth of various fragrance brands to include:

Burberry

Jimmy Choo

Dolce Gabana

Sabrina Carpenter

Ariana Grande

The two suspects concealed the fragrances then left the store without paying.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-13013.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.