Over 3 Inches of Rain in Salina

Heavy rain that fell in Salina Thursday, especially later in the day, caused some minor flooding issues.

The Salina area was under a flood warning through early Friday morning, which has expired.

Salina received 3.32 inches of rain on Thursday, including nearly 2.5 inches between 5 pm and 7 pm. Year to date Salina has received 9.67 inches of rain, 1.13 inches behind the yearly normal average of 10.8 inches.

More rain is in the forecast through the weekend.

The heavy rain prompted Saturday’s Redneck Paradise Mud Run to be postponed. It will now be held on June 27.