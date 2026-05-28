Rolling Hills Missile Silo For Sale

A unique property that was being rehabilitated to become a private homesite or commercial facility is on the market. The Rolling Hills Missile Silo is for sale by owner.

The former Cold War-era underground nuclear missile facility sits on about 8.5 acres of land at 1441 N. 260th Road in Lincoln County, about 30 miles northwest of Salina. The former Atlas F Nuclear Missile site was built in 1960 and decommissioned in 1965.

According to the listing, it was built in 1960 at a cost of nearly $190m and operational from 1962-65. This facility was constructed to withstand a near direct hit from a nuclear attack. It has 9ft thick epoxy concrete walls reinforced with 600 tons of 2″ steel rebar.

The underground space may now be finished into living space, secure storage, or many other possibilities. There are 8 acres of fenced and gated property located high on a hill, with no neighbors in sight.

It is priced at $950,000. Showings scheduled with proof of funds.

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Photos via Rolling Hills Missile Silo