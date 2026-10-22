PREP – HOA Fall Week 9 Recap

Sterling maintained its undefeated football season and remains atop the Heart of America 2026 football standings after defeating Syracuse 59-0 on Friday.

The Ell-Saline Cardinals defeated Rock Hills 52-0 to improve to 4-3, 1-0 and remain in 2nd place in the HOA standings while Moundridge defeated Remington 15-14 in the only intra-HOA football showdown this past Friday.

Bennington defeated Canton-Galva 37-32 as the only other HOA football winner on Friday.

Hutchinson Trinity lost 56-0 against Hillsboro, Inman lost 36-21 against Council Grove, Marion lost 28-14 against Halstead and Sedgwick lost 42-7 against Conway Springs in the other HOA football games.

Five HOA volleyball teams advanced out of Class 2A regional action on Monday and will compete on Saturday at the sub-state level, including 2026 HOA regular season champion, Moundridge, meeting up with HOA rival Sedgwick in the opening round.

Ell-Saline finished the volleyball season with an 18-19, 5-9 record and did not advance to the sub-state level.

Inman will face Central Christian in one sub-state match on Saturday while Bennington will meet TMP-Marian in the first round and Marion will battle Conway Springs in the opening round.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in volleyball and football this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Monday when they went 2-1 in the Class 2A regional tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Solomon 2-0, and Trego County 2-0 and lost 2-0 against Phillipsburg. … The Bulldog football team defeated Canton-Galva 37-32 on Friday.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team saw its season end on Monday when they went 1-2 in the Class 2A regional tournament. The Lady Cardinals defeated Herington 2-0. The Lady Cardinals lost 2-1 against Hoxie and 2-0 against Ellinwood. … The Cardinal football team defeated Rock Hills 52-0 on Friday.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team swept Remington 2-0, 2-0 on Thursday. The Lady Warriors saw their season come to an end on Monday when they went 1-2 in the Class 2A regional tournament. The Lady Warriors defeated Sublette 2-0. The Lady Warriors lost 2-0 against Marion and 2-0 against Moundridge. … The Warrior boys’ soccer team defeated Wichita West 7-4 on Thursday. The Warriors lost 2-1 against Buhler to close the regular season on Tuesday. The Warriors finished the regular season with an 11-4-1 record.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team split a triangular on Thursday, defeating Lyons 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Larned. The Lady Celtics saw their season come to an end on Monday when they went 1-2 in the Class 2A regional tournament. The Lady Celtics defeated Central Christian 2-1. The Lady Celtics lost 2-0 against Medicine Lodge and 2-0 against Stanton County. … The Celtic football team lost 56-0 against Hillsboro on Friday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team swept Pratt-Skyline 2-0, 2-0 on Thursday. The Lady Teutons won a Class 2A regional tournament on Monday when they went 3-0 with a 2-0 victory against Remington, a 2-0 victory against Sterling and a 2-0 victory against Sedgwick. … The Teuton football team lost 36-21 against Council Grove on Friday.

MARION

The Lady Warrior volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Monday when they went 2-1 in a Class 2A regional tournament. The Lady Warriors defeated Berean Academy 2-0, and 2-0 against Sublette. The Lady Warriors lost 2-0 against Moundridge. … The Warrior football team lost 28-14 against Halstead on Friday.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team won a Class 2A regional championship on Monday by going 3-0. The Lady Wildcats defeated Marion 2-0, Sublette 2-0 and Berean Academy 2-0. … The Wildcat football team defeated Remington 15-14 on Friday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team got swept by Berean Academy 2-0, 2-0 on Thursday. The Lady Broncos saw their season come to an end on Monday when they went 0-3 in a Class 2A regional tournament. The Lady Broncos lost 2-1 against Sterling, 2-0 against Inman, and 2-0 against Sedgwick. … The Bronco football team lost 15-14 against Moundridge on Friday.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball saw its season end on Monday when they went 2-1 in a 2A regional. The Lady Cardinals had a 2-0 victory against Remington, and a 2-0 victory against Sterling. The Lady Cardinals lost 2-0 against Inman. … The Cardinal football team lost 42-7 against Conway Springs on Friday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team saw its season end Monday when they went 1-2 in a Class 2A regional tournament. The Lady Black Bears defeated Remington 2-0. The Lady Black Bears lost 2-0 against Sedgwick and 2-0 against Inman. … The Black Bear football team defeated Syracuse 59-0 on Friday.

2026 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 4 0 7 0

Ell-Saline 1 0 4 3

Inman 4 1 5 2

Moundridge 3 1 4 3

Marion 2 1 2 5

Remington 1 3 3 4

Bennington 0 1 3 4

Hutch Trinity 0 4 1 6

Sedgwick 0 4 1 6

Friday, October 16

Ell-Saline 52, Rock Hills 0

Bennington 37, Canton-Galva 32

Hillsboro 56, Hutch Trinity 0

Council Grove 36, Inman 21

Halstead 28, Marion 14

Moundridge 15, Remington 14

Conway Springs 42, Sedgwick 7

Sterling 59, Syracuse 0

Friday, October 23

Lincoln at Ell-Saline

Rock Hills at Bennington

Hutch Trinity at Remington

Medicine Lodge at Sterling

Marion at Douglass

Moundridge at Inman

Sedgwick at Belle Plaine

2026 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Moundridge 31 5 13 1

Inman 32 7 13 1

Sedgwick 23 16 8 4

Bennington 28 11 9 5

Berean Acad. 17 15 6 6

Marion 18 19 5 7

Ell-Saline 18 19 5 9

Sterling 14 18 4 10

Hutch Trinity 7 24 2 12

Remington 2 29 0 10