PREP – HOA Fall Week 2 Recap

The 2026 fall season in the Heart of America Conference is underway, as each HOA school has seen its volleyball team begin competition and each HOA football team will begin its 2026 season on Friday night.

Berean Academy and Bennington stand atop the early HOA volleyball standings as both teams swept HOA doubleheaders on Tuesday and both are 2-0, 2-0 this season. Inman’s volleyball team has yet to play an HOA match, but the Lady Teutons are currently 7-0 this season.

The HOA football season will begin on Friday when Ell-Saline hosts Little River, Inman plays at Sedgwick, Moundridge plays at Sterling, Remington plays at Marion, Bennington plays at Osborne and Belle Plaine plays at Hutchinson Trinity.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in volleyball this past week and who they will open their football season against on Friday:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team opened the season on Tuesday earning an HOA doubleheader sweep against Ell-Saline. The Lady Bulldogs won the 1st match 2-0 and completed the sweep with a 2-1 victory in the 2nd match. … The Bulldog football team will begin the season on Friday, September 4 when the Bulldogs play at Osborne. The Bulldogs finished last season with a 0-8, 0-4 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team opened the season on Tuesday, getting swept in an HOA doubleheader against Bennington. The Lady Cardinals lost the first match 2-0 and the 2nd match 2-1. … The Cardinal football team will open the season on Friday, September 4 when they host Little River. The Cardinals finished last season with a 9-2, 0-0 record.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team opened its season on Tuesday with an HOA doubleheader sweep of Marion, winning each match 2-1. …. The Warrior boys’ soccer team opened its season with two victories. The Warriors defeated Circle 7-1 on Friday and Central Christian 3-0 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team opened the season on Tuesday earning an HOA doubleheader split with Sterling. The Lady Celtics won the 1st match 2-0 but lost the 2nd match 2-0. … The Celtic football team will open its season on Friday, September 4 hosting Belle Plaine. The Celtics finished last season with a 8-3, 2-2 record.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team opened its season by hosting a tournament on Saturday. In the tournament, the Lady Teutons went 5-0, as they defeated Conway Springs 2-0, Kingman 2-0, Moundridge 2-1, Remington 2-0, and Sedgwick 2-0. The Lady Teutons swept both matches of a triangular at Canton-Galva on Tuesday as they defeated Centre 2-0 and Canton-Galva 2-0. … The Teuton football team will begin its season on Friday, September 4 at Sedgwick. The Teutons finished last season with a 9-1, 7-0 record.

MARION

The Lady Warrior volleyball team opened the season on Tuesday, dropping both matches in an HOA doubleheader against Berean Academy. The Lady Warriors lost each match 2-1. … The Warrior football team will open the season on Friday, September 4 when it hosts Remington. The Warriors finished last season with a 8-3, 4-2 record.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team opened its season on Saturday by going 3-1 in the Inman tournament. The Lady Wildcats defeated Conway Springs 2-0 and Kingman 2-0, Sedgwick 2-1. The Lady Wildcats lost 2-1 against Inman. … The Wildcat football team will open the season on Friday, September 4 when it plays at Sterling. The Wildcats finished last season with an 8-3, 4-2 record.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team opened its season on Saturday by going 0-4 in the Inman tournament. The Lady Broncos lost 2-0 against Conway Springs, 2-0 against Inman, 2-0 against Kingman and 2-0 against Sedgwick. … The Bronco football team will open the season on Friday, September 4 when it plays at Marion. The Broncos finished last season with a 2-7, 2-4 record.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team opened its season by going 2-3 on Saturday in the Inman tournament. The Lady Cardinals defeated Kingman 2-0 and 2-0 against Remington. The Lady Cardinals lost 2-0 against Conway Springs, 2-0 against Inman and 2-0 against Moundridge. … The Cardinal football team will begin its season on Friday, September 4 when it hosts Inman. The Cardinals finished last season with a 1-7, 0-6 record.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team opened the season on Monday splitting a pair of matches in St. John. The Lady Black Bears lost 2-0 against St. John but defeated Kingman 2-0. The Lady Black Bears split an HOA doubleheader with Hutchinson Trinity on Tuesday, losing the 1st match 2-0 and winning the 2nd match 2-0. … The Black Bear football team will open its season on Friday, September 4 when it hosts Moundridge. The Black Bears finished last season with a 12-1, 3-1 record.

2026 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Inman 0 0 0 0

Sterling 0 0 0 0

Moundridge 0 0 0 0

Marion 0 0 0 0

Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 0

Ell-Saline 0 0 0 0

Remington 0 0 0 0

Bennington 0 0 0 0

Sedgwick 0 0 0 0

Friday, September 4

Little River at Ell-Saline

Bennington at Osborne

Belle Plaine at Hutch Trinity

Inman at Sedgwick

Moundridge at Sterling

Remington at Marion

Friday, September 11

Central Plains at Ell-Saline

Solomon at Bennington

Marion at Inman

Onaga at Remington

Sedgwick at Moundridge

Sterling at Hutch Trinity

2026 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Berean Acad. 2 0 2 0

Bennington 2 0 2 0

Sterling 2 2 1 1

Hutch Trinity 1 1 1 1

Inman 7 0 0 0

Moundridge 3 1 0 0

Sedgwick 2 3 0 0

Remington 0 4 0 0

Ell-Saline 0 2 0 2

Marion 0 2 0 2