Endowed Scholarship Established at Salina Tech

A new endowed scholarship fund for students seeking careers in automotive and health care fields has been established at Salina Area Technical College.

According to the school, Tom and Carla Dill have established the Carl E. and Betty J. Henn Memorial Scholarship Fund providing scholarships. The endowed scholarship honors the lives and interests of Carl and Betty Henn.

Carl enjoyed working with his hands, particularly fixing and working on vehicles. Betty spent part of her career working in physicians’ offices and had a strong interest in healthcare and helping others. Their legacy will now help students prepare for careers in fields that reflect those interests.

Scholarships from the fund will be awarded to students in Auto Collision Repair and Refinishing, Automotive Technology, Nursing, and Allied Health programs at Salina Tech.

“We are grateful to Tom and Carla Dill for creating a lasting tribute to Carl and Betty, Carla’s parents, while helping Salina Tech students prepare for meaningful careers,” said

Dr. Greg Nichols, President and CEO of Salina Area Technical College. “Their generosity will make a difference for students for years to come.”

Because this gift establishes an endowed fund, it is eligible for the Dane G. Hansen Foundation Matching Grant at Salina Tech, which will further increase the impact.

Individuals interested in supporting scholarships at Salina Tech may make an investment online through the Salina Area Technical College Education Foundation giving page:

https://bit.ly/SATC_givingpage – or by contacting the Foundation at 785-309-3121.

The Salina Area Technical College Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) public charity dedicated to providing financial and physical support to Salina Area Technical College.