Salina Parks and Rec Director Resigns

Salina Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Hammond has resigned.

KSAL News confirmed Salina City Commissioners were notified of the resignation late Wednesday afternoon. The resignation is effective later this month.

Hammond was appointed in January of 2022 to his position. Prior to that he was the Deputy Parks & Recreation Director, and had been serving as the interim director since October.

Hammond has been under scrutiny for oversight of the Salina Animal Shelter, which is part of the Parks and Recreation Department. An independent consultant’s report in August on the overall operation of Salina Animal Services outlined multiple concerns with the operation of the shelter including immediate risks to animal welfare, staff safety, public health, and regulatory compliance.