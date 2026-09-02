Business Expo Vendor Space Sold Out

Of interest from vendors is any indication, the upcoming Salina Business Expo will prove to be popular.

The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce will host the second annual Salina Business Expo on Sept. 10 at Tony’s Pizza Events Center, bringing local businesses and community members together for an afternoon of networking, discovery and connection.

Chamber Business Development Director Hayley Rhodes tells KSAL News all 70 vendor spaces are sold out.

This Expo will again bring together businesses and organizations from across the Salina area for an afternoon focused on connection, discovery and community. Attendees will have the opportunity to visit exhibitor booths, meet local business owners and employees, learn more about the products and services available in Salina and make new connections. With interactive booths, activities and opportunities to engage with participating businesses, the Expo is designed to be more than just a traditional trade show. Attendees will receive a bingo card upon arrival featuring participating vendors. By visiting the businesses listed on the card and completing the required spaces, attendees will have the opportunity to enter a drawing for $300 in prizes provided by participating vendors.

The 2026 Salina Business Expo will bring a little bit of summer fun to the business community with this year’s theme, “Tropic Like It’s Hot.” Exhibitors are encouraged to embrace the tropical theme and create memorable experiences for attendees. The theme adds an element of fun and creativity to the event while keeping the focus on what the Expo is all about: showcasing the businesses and organizations that make up the Salina community.

New this year, the Salina Business Expo will introduce Expo After Hours, taking place from 5 to 6:30 p.m. The addition provides an opportunity for Chamber members who may not be able to attend the Expo during the afternoon due to work schedules to experience the event and connect with participating businesses. It also gives Expo vendors an opportunity to network directly with Chamber members in a relaxed setting following the daytime Expo. Food and drinks will be provided, creating an inviting atmosphere for continued conversation and connection, all within the Great Plains Manufacturing Convention Hall.

Businesses and organizations from a variety of industries will be represented at this year’s Expo, giving attendees a chance to discover new businesses and reconnect with familiar ones. Exhibiting provides businesses with an opportunity to increase their visibility, promote their products and services, and connect directly with potential customers and other members of the business community.

The 2026 Salina Business Expo will take place Thursday, Sept. 10, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Tony’s Pizza Events Center in the Great Plains Manufacturing Convention Hall. The Expo After Hours for Chamber members will follow from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

The Salina Business Expo is free, and open to the public to attend

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