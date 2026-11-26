The Heart of America football battle in Class 1A was captured by the Sterling Black Bears on Friday as the HOA’s Sterling Black Bears and Inman Teutons met up on the gridiron for the 2nd time this season and the 2nd time carried the opportunity to play for the Class 1A state championship.

The Black Bears defeated Inman 35-12 during the regular season, but with more on the line this past Friday night, the Black Bears shut out the Teutons 20-0 and will play Rossville next Saturday for the state championship.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in volleyball and football this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team finished the season with a 28-12, 9-5 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with a 4-5, 0-1 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the season with an 18-19, 5-9 record. … The Cardinal football team finished the season with a 5-5, 1-0 record.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the season with a 17-15, 6-6 record. … The Warrior boys’ soccer team finished the season with a 15-5-1 record.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team finished the season with a 7-24, 2-12 record. … The Celtic football team finished the season with a 1-7, 0-5 record.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team finished the season with a 35-9, 13-1 record. … The Teuton football team saw its season come to an end on Friday when it lost 20-0 against Sterling in the Class 1A sub-state championship game.

MARION

The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the season with a 19-20, 5-7 record. … The Bulldog football team finished the season with a 2-6, 2-1 record.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team finished the season with a 36-7, 13-1 record. … The Wildcat football team finished the season with a 5-5, 3-2 record.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team finished the season with a 2-29, 0-10 record. … The Bronco football team finished the season with a 4-5, 2-3 record.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the season with a 23-16, 8-4 record. … The Cardinal football team finished the season with a 1-8, 0-4 record.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team finished the season with a 14-18, 4-10 record. … The Black Bear football team defeated Inman 20-0 on Friday to qualify for the 2026 Class 1A state championship game against Rossville.

2026 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Sterling 4 0 11 0

Ell-Saline 1 0 5 5

Inman 4 1 8 3

Marion 2 1 2 6

Moundridge 3 2 4 5

Remington 2 3 4 5

Bennington 0 1 4 5

Sedgwick 0 4 1 7

Hutch Trinity 0 5 1 7

Friday, November 20

Sterling 20, Inman 0

Saturday, November 28

Sterling vs. Rossville

2026 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Moundridge 36 7 13 1

Inman 35 9 13 1

Sedgwick 23 16 8 4

Bennington 28 12 9 5

Berean Acad. 17 15 6 6

Marion 19 20 5 7

Ell-Saline 18 19 5 9

Sterling 14 18 4 10

Hutch Trinity 7 24 2 12

Remington 2 29 0 10