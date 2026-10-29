PREP – HOA Fall Week 10 Recap

Sterling maintained its undefeated football season on Friday to secure its 2026 Heart of America football championship as the Black Bears finished the regular season with an 8-0, 4-0 record.
Sterling defeated Medicine Lodge 54-6 and was one of four HOA football teams to finish the regular season with a victory.
Ell-Saline finished the regular season with a 4-4, 1-0 record after losing 48-22 against Lincoln.
Remington defeated Hutchison Trinity 39-0 and Inman defeated Moundridge 41-6 in the only intra-HOA football games in the final week of the regular season.
The HOA had two volleyball teams, Inman and Moundridge, qualify for the Class 2A state tournament this week after they won sub-state tournaments this past weekend.
Moundridge won the 2026 HOA regular season title with a 33-5, 13-1 record while Inman was 2nd with a 34-7, 13-1 record. Ell-Saline finished in 7th place with an 18-19, 5-9 record.
Here is a look at what each HOA school did in volleyball and football this past week:
BENNINGTON
The Lady Bulldog volleyball team lost 2-0 against Hays-TMP on Saturday in the opening round of the sub-state tournament. … The Bulldog football team defeated Rock Hills 54-20 on Friday.
ELL-SALINE
The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the season with an 18-19, 5-9 record. … The Cardinal football team lost 48-22 against Lincoln on Friday.
BEREAN ACADEMY
The Lady Warrior volleyball team finished the season with a 17-15, 6-6 record. … The Warrior boys’ soccer team defeated Augusta 5-0 on Monday in the opening round of regional competition.
HUTCHINSON TRINITY
The Lady Celtic volleyball team finished the season with a 7-24, 2-12 record. … The Celtic football team lost 39-20 against Remington on Friday.
INMAN
The Lady Teuton volleyball team won the 2A sub-state tournament on Saturday by defeating Central Christian 2-0 and Marion 2-0. … The Teuton football team defeated Moundridge 41-6 on Friday.
MARION
The Lady Warrior volleyball team went 1-1 on Saturday in the sub-state tournament. The Lady Warriors defeated Conway Springs 2-0 in the opening round and lost 2-0 against Inman in the championship match. … The Warrior football team lost 38-0 against Douglass on Friday.
MOUNDRIDGE
The Lady Wildcat volleyball team won the Class 2A sub-state tournament on Saturday by defeating Sedgwick 2-1 and Medicine Lodge 2-0. … The Wildcat football team lost 41-6 against Inman on Friday.
REMINGTON
The Lady Bronco volleyball team finished the season with a 2-29, 0-10 record. … The Bronco football team defeated Hutchinson Trinity 39-0 on Friday.
SEDGWICK
The Lady Cardinal volleyball team finished the season with a 23-16, 8-4 record. … The Cardinal football team lost 36-6 against Belle Plaine on Friday.
STERLING
The Lady Black Bear volleyball team finished the season with a 14-18, 4-10 record. … The Black Bear football team defeated Medicine Lodge 54-6 on Friday.
2026 Heart of America Football Standings
HOA Overall
Team W L W L
Sterling 4 0 8 0
Ell-Saline 1 0 4 4
Inman 4 1 6 2
Marion 2 1 2 6
Moundridge 3 2 4 4
Remington 2 3 4 4
Bennington 0 1 4 4
Sedgwick 0 4 1 7
Hutch Trinity 0 5 1 7
Friday, October 23
Lincoln 48, Ell-Saline 22
Remington 39, Hutch Trinity 0
Inman 41, Moundridge 6
Douglass 38, Marion 0
Bennington 54, Rock Hills 20
Sterling 54, Medicine Lodge 6
Belle Plaine 36, Sedgwick 8
Friday, October 30
Syracuse at Sterling
Moundridge at Belle Plaine
Remington at Conway Springs
Sedgwick at Smith Center
Sacred Heart at Inman
Decatur Community at Ell-Saline
Bennington at Hoxie
2026 Heart of America Volleyball Standings
Overall HOA
Team W L W L
Moundridge 33 5 13 1
Inman 34 7 13 1
Sedgwick 23 16 8 4
Bennington 28 12 9 5
Berean Acad. 17 15 6 6
Marion 19 20 5 7
Ell-Saline 18 19 5 9
Sterling 14 18 4 10
Hutch Trinity 7 24 2 12
Remington 2 29 0 10