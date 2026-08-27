PREP – HOA Fall Week 1 Preview

The 2026 fall sports season in the Heart of America conference will begin this Saturday with a volleyball tournament at Inman, which will include HOA rivals Inman, Moundridge, Remington, and Sedgwick.
The rest of the HOA volleyball teams will begin the following Monday and Tuesday.
Sterling will begin its volleyball season on Monday, August 31 when the Lady Black Bears play at St. John.
On Tuesday, September 1 Ell-Saline will begin its season with an HOA doubleheader at Bennington, Berean Academy will play an HOA doubleheader at Marion and Hutchinson Trinity will play an HOA doubleheader at Sterling.
The HOA football season will begin on Friday, September 4 when Little River plays at Ell-Saline, Inman plays at Sedgwick, Sterling plays at Moundridge, Remington plays at Marion, Bennington plays at Osborne, and Belle Plaine plays at Hutch Trinity.
Berean Academy will begin its boys’ soccer season on Friday, August 28 when the Warriors host Circle.
Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:
BENNINGTON
The Lady Bulldog volleyball team will open their 2026 season on Tuesday, September 1 when they host Ell-Saline in an HOA doubleheader. The Lady Bulldogs finished last season with a 34-8, 9-5 record. … The Bulldog football team will begin the season on Friday, September 4 when the Bulldogs play at Osborne. The Bulldogs finished last season with a 0-8, 0-4 record.
ELL-SALINE
The Lady Cardinal volleyball team will open the 2026 season on Tuesday, September 1 when they play an HOA doubleheader at Bennington. The Lady Cardinals finished last season with a 13-22, 2-12 record. … The Cardinal football team will open the season on Friday, September 4 when they host Little River. The Cardinals finished last season with a 9-2, 0-0 record.
BEREAN ACADEMY
The Lady Warrior volleyball team will open the season on Tuesday, September 1 in an HOA doubleheader at Marion. The Lady Warriors finished last season with a 28-8, 10-2 record. … The Warrior boys’ soccer team will begin its season on Friday when they host Circle. The Warriors finished the 2025 season with an 11-6-1 record.
HUTCHINSON TRINITY
The Lady Celtic volleyball team will open the 2026 season on Tuesday, September 1 when they play an HOA doubleheader at Sterling. The Lady Celtics finished the season with a 2-29, 1-13 record. … The Celtic football team will open its season on Friday, September 4 hosting Belle Plaine. The Celtics finished last season with a 8-3, 2-2 record.
INMAN
The Lady Teuton volleyball team will open the 2026 season on Saturday, August 29 in the Inman tournament. The Lady Teutons finished last season with a 27-14, 10-4 record. … The Teuton football team will begin its season on Friday, September 4 at Sedgwick. The Teutons finished last season with a 9-1, 7-0 record.
MARION
The Lady Warrior volleyball team will open the season on Tuesday, September 1 when they host Berean Academy in an HOA doubleheader. The Lady Warriors finished last season with a 13-20, 4-8 record. … The Warrior football team will open the season on Friday, September 4 when it hosts Remington. The Warriors finished last season with a 8-3, 4-2 record.
MOUNDRIDGE
The Lady Wildcat volleyball team will begin the 2026 season on Saturday in the Inman tournament. The Lady Wildcats finished last season with a 38-3, 12-1 record. … The Wildcat football team will open the season on Friday, September 4 when it plays at Sterling. The Wildcats finished last season with an 8-3, 4-2 record.
REMINGTON
The Lady Bronco volleyball team will begin the season on Saturday in the Inman tournament. The Lady Broncos finished last season with a 7-26, 2-10 record. … The Bronco football team will open the season on Friday, September 4 when it plays at Marion. The Broncos finished last season with a 2-7, 2-4 record.
SEDGWICK
The Lady Cardinal volleyball team will begin the 2026 season on Saturday in the Inman tournament. The Lady Cardinals finished last season with a 28-12, 10-2 record. … The Cardinal football team will begin its season on Friday, September 4 when it hosts Inman. The Cardinals finished last season with a 1-7, 0-6 record.
STERLING
The Lady Black Bear volleyball team will open the season on Monday, August 31 at St. John. The Lady Black Bears finished last season with a 15-19, 6-9 record. … The Black Bear football team will open its season on Friday, September 4 when it hosts Moundridge. The Black Bears finished last season with a 12-1, 3-1 record.
2026 Heart of America Football Standings
HOA Overall
Team W L W L
Inman 0 0 0 0
Sterling 0 0 0 0
Moundridge 0 0 0 0
Marion 0 0 0 0
Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 0
Ell-Saline 0 0 0 0
Remington 0 0 0 0
Bennington 0 0 0 0
Sedgwick 0 0 0 0
Friday, September 4
Little River at Ell-Saline
Bennington at Osborne
Belle Plaine at Hutch Trinity
Inman at Sedgwick
Moundridge at Sterling
Remington at Marion
Friday, September 11
Central Plains at Ell-Saline
Solomon at Bennington
Marion at Inman
Onaga at Remington
Sedgwick at Moundridge
Sterling at Hutch Trinity
2026 Heart of America Volleyball Standings
Overall HOA
Team W L W L
Moundridge 0 0 0 0
Berean Acad. 0 0 0 0
Sedgwick 0 0 0 0
Inman 0 0 0 0
Bennington 0 0 0 0
Sterling 0 0 0 0
Marion 0 0 0 0
Ell-Saline 0 0 0 0
Remington 0 0 0 0
Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 0
Saturday, August 29
Inman, Moundridge, Remington, Sedgwick at Inman tournament
Monday, August 31
Sterling at St. John
Sterling at St. John
Tuesday, September 1
Berean Academy at Marion
Berean Academy at Marion
Ell-Saline at Bennington
Ell-Saline at Bennington
Hutch Trinity at Sterling
Hutch Trinity at Sterling
Inman at Canton-Galva
Inman vs. Wichita Classical – at Canton-Galva