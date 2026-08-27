PREP – HOA Fall Week 1 Preview

The 2026 fall sports season in the Heart of America conference will begin this Saturday with a volleyball tournament at Inman, which will include HOA rivals Inman, Moundridge, Remington, and Sedgwick.

The rest of the HOA volleyball teams will begin the following Monday and Tuesday.

Sterling will begin its volleyball season on Monday, August 31 when the Lady Black Bears play at St. John.

On Tuesday, September 1 Ell-Saline will begin its season with an HOA doubleheader at Bennington, Berean Academy will play an HOA doubleheader at Marion and Hutchinson Trinity will play an HOA doubleheader at Sterling.

The HOA football season will begin on Friday, September 4 when Little River plays at Ell-Saline, Inman plays at Sedgwick, Sterling plays at Moundridge, Remington plays at Marion, Bennington plays at Osborne, and Belle Plaine plays at Hutch Trinity.

Berean Academy will begin its boys’ soccer season on Friday, August 28 when the Warriors host Circle.

Here is a look at what each HOA school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team will open their 2026 season on Tuesday, September 1 when they host Ell-Saline in an HOA doubleheader. The Lady Bulldogs finished last season with a 34-8, 9-5 record. … The Bulldog football team will begin the season on Friday, September 4 when the Bulldogs play at Osborne. The Bulldogs finished last season with a 0-8, 0-4 record.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team will open the 2026 season on Tuesday, September 1 when they play an HOA doubleheader at Bennington. The Lady Cardinals finished last season with a 13-22, 2-12 record. … The Cardinal football team will open the season on Friday, September 4 when they host Little River. The Cardinals finished last season with a 9-2, 0-0 record.

BEREAN ACADEMY

The Lady Warrior volleyball team will open the season on Tuesday, September 1 in an HOA doubleheader at Marion. The Lady Warriors finished last season with a 28-8, 10-2 record. … The Warrior boys’ soccer team will begin its season on Friday when they host Circle. The Warriors finished the 2025 season with an 11-6-1 record.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic volleyball team will open the 2026 season on Tuesday, September 1 when they play an HOA doubleheader at Sterling. The Lady Celtics finished the season with a 2-29, 1-13 record. … The Celtic football team will open its season on Friday, September 4 hosting Belle Plaine. The Celtics finished last season with a 8-3, 2-2 record.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton volleyball team will open the 2026 season on Saturday, August 29 in the Inman tournament. The Lady Teutons finished last season with a 27-14, 10-4 record. … The Teuton football team will begin its season on Friday, September 4 at Sedgwick. The Teutons finished last season with a 9-1, 7-0 record.

MARION

The Lady Warrior volleyball team will open the season on Tuesday, September 1 when they host Berean Academy in an HOA doubleheader. The Lady Warriors finished last season with a 13-20, 4-8 record. … The Warrior football team will open the season on Friday, September 4 when it hosts Remington. The Warriors finished last season with a 8-3, 4-2 record.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat volleyball team will begin the 2026 season on Saturday in the Inman tournament. The Lady Wildcats finished last season with a 38-3, 12-1 record. … The Wildcat football team will open the season on Friday, September 4 when it plays at Sterling. The Wildcats finished last season with an 8-3, 4-2 record.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco volleyball team will begin the season on Saturday in the Inman tournament. The Lady Broncos finished last season with a 7-26, 2-10 record. … The Bronco football team will open the season on Friday, September 4 when it plays at Marion. The Broncos finished last season with a 2-7, 2-4 record.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal volleyball team will begin the 2026 season on Saturday in the Inman tournament. The Lady Cardinals finished last season with a 28-12, 10-2 record. … The Cardinal football team will begin its season on Friday, September 4 when it hosts Inman. The Cardinals finished last season with a 1-7, 0-6 record.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear volleyball team will open the season on Monday, August 31 at St. John. The Lady Black Bears finished last season with a 15-19, 6-9 record. … The Black Bear football team will open its season on Friday, September 4 when it hosts Moundridge. The Black Bears finished last season with a 12-1, 3-1 record.

2026 Heart of America Football Standings

HOA Overall

Team W L W L

Inman 0 0 0 0

Sterling 0 0 0 0

Moundridge 0 0 0 0

Marion 0 0 0 0

Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 0

Ell-Saline 0 0 0 0

Remington 0 0 0 0

Bennington 0 0 0 0

Sedgwick 0 0 0 0

Friday, September 4

Little River at Ell-Saline

Bennington at Osborne

Belle Plaine at Hutch Trinity

Inman at Sedgwick

Moundridge at Sterling

Remington at Marion

Friday, September 11

Central Plains at Ell-Saline

Solomon at Bennington

Marion at Inman

Onaga at Remington

Sedgwick at Moundridge

Sterling at Hutch Trinity

2026 Heart of America Volleyball Standings

Overall HOA

Team W L W L

Moundridge 0 0 0 0

Berean Acad. 0 0 0 0

Sedgwick 0 0 0 0

Inman 0 0 0 0

Bennington 0 0 0 0

Sterling 0 0 0 0

Marion 0 0 0 0

Ell-Saline 0 0 0 0

Remington 0 0 0 0

Hutch Trinity 0 0 0 0

Saturday, August 29

Inman, Moundridge, Remington, Sedgwick at Inman tournament

Monday, August 31

Sterling at St. John

Sterling at St. John

Tuesday, September 1

Berean Academy at Marion

Berean Academy at Marion

Ell-Saline at Bennington

Ell-Saline at Bennington

Hutch Trinity at Sterling

Hutch Trinity at Sterling

Inman at Canton-Galva

Inman vs. Wichita Classical – at Canton-Galva