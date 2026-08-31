PREP – Fall Week 2 Schedule-Scores

Week 2 – Monday, August 31 – Saturday, September 5
Monday, August 31
HOA Volleyball
Sterling at St. John
Sterling at St. John
Tuesday, September 1
AVCTL 1 Volleyball
Campus at Hutchinson
Campus at Hutchinson
Derby at Salina Centra
Derby vs. Goddard – at Salina Central
Hutchinson at Valley Center
Maize South at Valley Center
Maize South vs. Hutchinson – at Valley Center
AVCTL 2 Volleyball
Andover Central at Wichita Heights
Andover Central vs. Newton – at Wichita Heights
Arkansas City at Cheney
Ark City vs. Eisenhower – at Cheney
Eisenhower at Cheney
Goddard at Salina Central
Goddard vs. Derby – at Salina Central
Newton at Wichita Heights
Salina Central vs. Derby
HOA Volleyball
Berean Academy at Marion
Berean Academy at Marion
Ell-Saline at Bennington
Ell-Saline at Bennington
Hutch Trinity at Sterling
Hutch Trinity at Sterling
Inman at Canton-Galva
Inman vs. Wichita Classical – at Canton-Galva
NCAA Volleyball
Ellsworth at Republic County
Ellsworth at Republic County
Minneapolis at Lyons
Minneapolis at Lyons
Solomon at Sacred Heart
Solomon at Sacred Heart
SE of Saline at Hoisington
SE of Saline vs. Scott City – at Hoisington
NCKL Volleyball
Abilene at Chapman
Abilene at Chapman
Rock Creek at Marysville
Rock Creek at Marysville
Wamego at Concordia
Wamego at Concordia
AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer
Campus at Field Kindley
Wichita Northwest at Derby
Maize at Eisenhower
Newton at Maize South
Valley Center at Andover Central
Hays at Salina South
AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer
Wichita Trinity at Andover
Valley Center at Andover Central
Maize at Eisenhower
Augusta at Goddard
Newton at Maize South
Salina Central at Buhler
Thursday, September 3
AVCTL 1 Football
Campus at Goddard (Thur. 9-3)
AVCTL 2 Football
Campus at Goddard (Thur. 9-3)
AVCTL 1 Volleyball
Campus at Great Bend
Campus vs. Eisenhower – at Great Bend
Eisenhower at Great Bend
HOA Volleyball
Bennington at Goessel
Bennington at Goessel
Remington at Central Christian
Remington at Central Christian
Sedgwick Triangular
Sedgwick Triangular
NCAA Volleyball
Beloit at Ellinwood
Beloit at Ellinwood
Minneapolis vs. Wichita Trinity – at Hesston
Minneapolis at Hesston
Sacred Heart at SE of Saline
Sacred Heart at SE of Saline
NCKL Volleyball
Rock Creek at Abilene
Abilene Quad at Abilene Quad
Abilene Quad at Abilene Quad
Rock Creek at Abilene Quad
Rock Creek at Abilene Quad
AVCTL I Boys Soccer
Campus at Newton
Derby at Eisenhower
Ark City at Hutchinson
Maize at Goddard
Andover Central at Maize South
Valley Center at Kapaun Mt. Carmel
Andover at Salina South
AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer
Andover at Salina South
Andover Central at Maize South
Ark City at Hutchinson
Derby at Eisenhower
Campus at Newton
Salina Central at Highland Park
Friday, September 4
AVCTL 1 Football
Salina South at Salina Central
Derby at Eisenhower
Andover at Hutchinson
Andover Central at Maize
Buhler at Maize South
Valley Center at Newton
AVCTL 2 Football
Salina Central at Salina South
Andover at Hutchinson
Andover Central at Maize
Winfield at Ark City
Eisenhower at Derby
Valley Center at Newton
HOA Football
Bennington at Osborne
Little River at Ell-Saline
Belle Plaine at Hutch Trinity
Inman at Sedgwick
Moundridge at Sterling
Remington at Marion
NCAA Football
Beloit at SE of Saline
Minneapolis at Ellsworth
Lyons at Republic County
Sacred Heart at Valley Heights
NCKL Football
Abilene at Concordia
Clay Center at Wamego
Marysville at Chapman
Centralia at Rock Creek
Saturday, September 5
AVCTL 1 Volleyball
Maize South St. James Tournament
HOA Volleyball
Marion, Sterling at Pratt-Skyline tournament
NCAA Volleyball
Minneapolis Russell tournament