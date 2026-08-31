PREP – Fall Week 2 Schedule-Scores

Week 2 – Monday, August 31 – Saturday, September 5

Monday, August 31

HOA Volleyball

Sterling at St. John

Sterling at St. John

Tuesday, September 1

AVCTL 1 Volleyball

Campus at Hutchinson

Campus at Hutchinson

Derby at Salina Centra

Derby vs. Goddard – at Salina Central

Hutchinson at Valley Center

Maize South at Valley Center

Maize South vs. Hutchinson – at Valley Center

AVCTL 2 Volleyball

Andover Central at Wichita Heights

Andover Central vs. Newton – at Wichita Heights

Arkansas City at Cheney

Ark City vs. Eisenhower – at Cheney

Eisenhower at Cheney

Goddard at Salina Central

Goddard vs. Derby – at Salina Central

Newton at Wichita Heights

Salina Central vs. Derby

HOA Volleyball

Berean Academy at Marion

Berean Academy at Marion

Ell-Saline at Bennington

Ell-Saline at Bennington

Hutch Trinity at Sterling

Hutch Trinity at Sterling

Inman at Canton-Galva

Inman vs. Wichita Classical – at Canton-Galva

NCAA Volleyball

Ellsworth at Republic County

Ellsworth at Republic County

Minneapolis at Lyons

Minneapolis at Lyons

Solomon at Sacred Heart

Solomon at Sacred Heart

SE of Saline at Hoisington

SE of Saline vs. Scott City – at Hoisington

NCKL Volleyball

Abilene at Chapman

Abilene at Chapman

Rock Creek at Marysville

Rock Creek at Marysville

Wamego at Concordia

Wamego at Concordia

AVCTL 1 Boys Soccer

Campus at Field Kindley

Wichita Northwest at Derby

Maize at Eisenhower

Newton at Maize South

Valley Center at Andover Central

Hays at Salina South

AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer

Wichita Trinity at Andover

Valley Center at Andover Central

Maize at Eisenhower

Augusta at Goddard

Newton at Maize South

Salina Central at Buhler

Thursday, September 3

AVCTL 1 Football

Campus at Goddard (Thur. 9-3)

AVCTL 2 Football

Campus at Goddard (Thur. 9-3)

AVCTL 1 Volleyball

Campus at Great Bend

Campus vs. Eisenhower – at Great Bend

Eisenhower at Great Bend

HOA Volleyball

Bennington at Goessel

Bennington at Goessel

Remington at Central Christian

Remington at Central Christian

Sedgwick Triangular

Sedgwick Triangular

NCAA Volleyball

Beloit at Ellinwood

Beloit at Ellinwood

Minneapolis vs. Wichita Trinity – at Hesston

Minneapolis at Hesston

Sacred Heart at SE of Saline

Sacred Heart at SE of Saline

NCKL Volleyball

Rock Creek at Abilene

Abilene Quad at Abilene Quad

Abilene Quad at Abilene Quad

Rock Creek at Abilene Quad

Rock Creek at Abilene Quad

AVCTL I Boys Soccer

Campus at Newton

Derby at Eisenhower

Ark City at Hutchinson

Maize at Goddard

Andover Central at Maize South

Valley Center at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Andover at Salina South

AVCTL 2 Boys Soccer

Andover at Salina South

Andover Central at Maize South

Ark City at Hutchinson

Derby at Eisenhower

Campus at Newton

Salina Central at Highland Park

Friday, September 4

AVCTL 1 Football

Salina South at Salina Central

Derby at Eisenhower

Andover at Hutchinson

Andover Central at Maize

Buhler at Maize South

Valley Center at Newton

AVCTL 2 Football

Salina Central at Salina South

Andover at Hutchinson

Andover Central at Maize

Winfield at Ark City

Eisenhower at Derby

Valley Center at Newton

HOA Football

Bennington at Osborne

Little River at Ell-Saline

Belle Plaine at Hutch Trinity

Inman at Sedgwick

Moundridge at Sterling

Remington at Marion

NCAA Football

Beloit at SE of Saline

Minneapolis at Ellsworth

Lyons at Republic County

Sacred Heart at Valley Heights

NCKL Football

Abilene at Concordia

Clay Center at Wamego

Marysville at Chapman

Centralia at Rock Creek

Saturday, September 5

AVCTL 1 Volleyball

Maize South St. James Tournament

HOA Volleyball

Marion, Sterling at Pratt-Skyline tournament

NCAA Volleyball

Minneapolis Russell tournament