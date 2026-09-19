KWU’s Toelle Honored With Award

For a quarter of a century, David Toelle has relentlessly promoted, publicized, chronicled and nurtured Kansas Wesleyan athletes and their teams in his role as sports information director.

The recipient of two degrees from KWU, 2001 and 2008, he has been an integral part of Coyote athletics as well as the Kansas Conference.

His efforts have not gone unnoticed. Toelle has been selected the 2026 recipient of the NAIA’s prestigious Clarence “Ike” Pearson Award that recognizes a member of the NAIA-Sports Information Directors Association for their outstanding contributions to the profession.

“I’m really honored and humbled to be joining an exclusive group of athletics communication professionals who have dedicated their life and their career to serving student-athletes at their university or college,” Toelle said. “This one really means a lot because it honors the process over a long period of time.”

Toelle, associate athletic director for athletic communications, came to KWU in 1996 as an athlete and in 1998 began compiling basketball statistics at the behest of former Athletic Director Jerry Jones. His career took off from there.

“It’s been incredible,” Toelle said. “I think getting the opportunity to come here as a student athlete and transitioning with coach Jones into the various roles that I had leading up to becoming the full-time SID and eventually associate AD is just a testament to time and perseverance and remaining true to the cause.”

National leadership agrees. The NAIA press release said, “David Toelle has been a pillar of consistency. As a dedicated servant to the profession of athletic communications, he serves as the chair of the KCAC Sports Information Directors group and as a voice to the KCAC Governing Council on behalf of the sports information directors within the conference. David has continually taken on whatever is needed to help an event, department or institution succeed.”

Under Toelle’s leadership, KWU was a pioneer and remains at the forefront for streaming athletic events. It’s a small part of the rapid evolution and change the athletics communication profession has undergone in recent years.

“You think about where we were 25 years ago, and some of the things that we were doing hadn’t been done at our level. Now everyone’s doing those things. Now we’re having to take the next steps,” he said. “It’s amazing to see the growth of athletic communications and the changes at rocket speed. Sometimes it can be difficult to ‘keep up with the Joneses’, but I think we’ve done a good job of adapting and making it work for us.”

Toelle has been named KCAC Sports Information Director of the Year three times, was a recipient of the university’s Young Alumnus Award and was inducted into the Jerry Jones KWU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2022.

“I’m entering my 13th year here and there’s no one better in the business than David,” KWU co-Athletic Director Bill Neale said. “I think it’s the pride that he has in doing this job at the highest level possible that makes him one of the best, and he’s been doing it for a long period of time. He cares about this place.”

Toelle said he has not been alone in his efforts, citing assistance from across the campus.

“We have a great group of coaches who are willing to sit down and work together and make sure everyone is supported and taken care of,” he said.

“At times, it can be challenging, but we find ways to make it work whether that’s finding people on campus that can fill in roles or bringing people in. We figure out a way to make it work.”

Despite the years and long hours, Toelle said his job remains a labor of love.

“Every day is a new challenge and that’s what makes it worth coming to work,” he said. “You always hear, ‘If you don’t love your work then there’s no point in it, but if you do love your work it’s never work.’ That’s the mantra that I live by, for sure.”