DiscoverSalina.org Shines Light on Salina

The Salina Area Chamber is inviting everyone to explore their newly launched website and discover what makes Salina shine.

Renee Duxler, President & CEO of the Salina Area Chamber joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at the new digital site – and for a peek at her exit plan as she heads down the political trail to join Johnson County Sen. Ethan Corson’s Democratic campaign for Governor as his running mate for Lt. Governor.

The new site, DiscoverSalina.org was launched on May 20th and according to the Chamber, stitches together a comprehensive look at a variety of events, shopping, services and educational choices.

Duxler says when she was making the move from Wichita to Salina, she struggled to piece together information about the community.

Duxler will leave her post at the Chamber on July 31st so she can fully commit to the campaign trail and bring a focus to the projects she has worked on in Salina – to the entire state.

The Salina Area Chamber and Visit Salina is inviting Chamber members and community partners to attend the official launch event for the new DiscoverSalina.org website on Wednesday, June 4, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Salina Area Chamber Annex.

The come-and-go event will celebrate the launch of DiscoverSalina.org, a new community-focused website designed to showcase the people, businesses, attractions, events, quality of life, workforce strengths, and opportunities found throughout Salina and Saline County. This new website replaces the previous Visit Salina website.