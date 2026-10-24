PREP – AVCTL 2 Fall Week 9 Recap

Andover High wrapped up the 2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 2 football championship Friday night with a 24-14 victory against Salina Central to improve to 8-0, 6-0 on the season.

With the loss Salina Central finished tied with Eisenhower for 2nd and 3rd place in the league, as each finished with identical 5-3, 4-2 records, but Eisenhower earns the tie-breaker thanks to the Tigers’ 22-20 regular season victory.

Andover Central defeated Eisenhower 23-21 Friday while Goddard defeated Arkansas City 54-7 in the other intra-AVCTL 2 contest. Newton lost 35-0 against Maize High in the other AVCTL 2 football game Friday.

All seven of the AVCTL 2 volleyball teams qualified for the Class 5A sub-state tournaments on Saturday, including Salina Central and Newton, who will face each other in the opening round Saturday.

Andover Central won the 2026 AVCTL 2 volleyball regular season title with a 28-8, 11-1 record while Andover High finished in 2nd with a 23-6, 10-2 record. Salina Central finished in 5th place with an 18-12, 4-7 record.

Newton won the 2026 AVCTL 2 regular season boys’ soccer title with a 14-2-0, 6-0-0 record, while Andover Central finished in 2nd with a 9-6-1, 5-1-0 record. Salina Central finished 7th with a 3-13-0, 0-6-0 record.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan volleyball team finished the regular season on Saturday by going 4-0 in the Goddard tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated Eisenhower 2-0, Goddard 2-0, Wichita Northwest 2-0 and Wichita Southeast 2-0. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team defeated Saline Central 3-0 on Thursday. … The Trojan football team defeated Salina Central 24-14 on Friday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar volleyball team will play Topeka West in the first round of the 5A sub-state tournament on Saturday. … The Jaguar boys’ soccer team lost 4-0 against Newton on Tuesday. The Jaguars defeated Goddard 3-2 on Thursday. … The Jaguar football team defeated Eisenhower 23-21 on Friday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team will play Great Bend in the first round of the 5A sub-state tournament on Saturday. … The Bulldog boys’ soccer team lost 4-1 against Valley Center on Monday. The Bulldogs lost 6-2 against Goddard on Tuesday. The Bulldogs lost 8-0 against Newton on Thursday. … The Bulldog football team lost 54-7 against Goddard on Friday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team finished the regular season on Saturday by going 3-1 in the Goddard tournament. The Lady Tigers defeated Campus 2-0, Wichita Northwest 2-0 and Wichita Southeast 2-0. The Lady Tigers lost 2-0 against Andover High. … The Tiger boys’ soccer team defeated Salina Central 5-2 on Tuesday. The Tigers lost 4-0 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Thursday. … The Tiger football team lost 23-21 against Andover Central on Friday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion volleyball team finished the regular season on Saturday by going 2-2 in the Goddard tournament. The Lady Lions defeated Campus 2-1 and Wichita Southeast 2-0. The Lady Lions lost 2-0 against Andover and 2-1 against Wichita Northwest. … The Lion boys’ soccer team defeated Arkansas City 6-2 on Tuesday. The Lions defeated Salina Central 8-0 on Wednesday. The Lions lost 3-2 against Andover Central on Thursday. … The Lion football team defeated Arkansas City 54-7 on Friday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer volleyball team will play Salina Central in the first round of the 5A sub-state tournament on Saturday. … The Railer boys’ soccer team defeated Andover Central 4-0 on Tuesday. The Railers defeated Arkansas City 8-0 on Thursday. … The Railer football team lost 35-0 against Maize High on Friday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang volleyball team finished the regular season on Saturday by going 4-1 in the Abilene tournament. The Lady Mustangs defeated Augusta 2-0, El Dorado 2-0, Buhler 2-0 and Topeka High 2-0. The Lady Mustangs lost 2-0 against Abilene. … The Mustang boys’ soccer team lost 5-2 against Eisenhower on Tuesday. The Mustangs lost 8-0 against Goddard on Wednesday. The Mustangs lost 3-0 against Andover High on Thursday. … The Mustang football team lost 24-14 against Andover High on Friday.

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Andover 8 0 6 0

Salina Central 5 3 4 2

Eisenhower 5 3 4 2

Andover Cent. 3 5 3 3

Goddard 3 5 2 4

Ark City 2 6 1 5

Newton 1 7 1 5

Friday, October 23

Andover 24, Salina Central 14

Andover Central 23, Eisenhower 21

Goddard 54, Arkansas City 7

Maize 35, Newton 0

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L T W L T

Newton 14 2 0 6 0 0

And Central 9 6 1 5 1 0

Andover 8 6 1 4 2 0

Goddard 7 7 2 3 3 0

Arkansas City 6 10 0 2 4 0

Eisenhower 2 13 1 1 5 0

Salina Central 3 13 0 0 6 0

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

And Central 28 8 11 1

Andover 23 6 10 2

Newton 16 13 6 5

Eisenhower 18 14 5 6

Salina Central 18 12 4 7

Goddard 13 20 3 8

Arkansas City 5 25 1 11