PREP – AVCTL 2 Fall Week 4 Recap

The fourth week overall and third week of football is complete in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 2 and Salina Central Mustang football team has taken its spot atop the AVCTL 2 football standings after the Mustangs scored their 2nd win of the season Friday, defeating Arkansas City 63-40.

Newton defeated Andover Central 12-7 and Eisenhower topped Goddard 36-17 in the other two intra-AVCTL 2 football contests while Andover defeated Valley Center 55-6 in the non-AVCTL 2 head-to-head showdown Friday night.

Andover High currently leads the AVCTL 2 volleyball standings with a 10-2, 4-0 record while Andover Central is in 2nd place with a 12-4, 3-0 record. Salina Central is currently in 6th place with a 7-6, 1-4 record.

Goddard is in 1st place in the AVCTL 2 boys’ soccer standings with a 3-1-2, 0-0-0 record while Newton is in 2nd place with a 4-2-0, 0-0-0 record. Salina Central is currently in 6th place with a 1-7-0, 0-0-0 record.

Here is a look at how each AVCTL II school did in football, volleyball and boys’ soccer this past week:

ANDOVER

The Lady Trojan volleyball team went 3-1 on Saturday in the Valley Center tournament. The Lady Trojans defeated Emporia 2-0, Valley Center 2-0 and 2-0 against Hays. The Lady Trojans lost 2-0 against Bishop Carroll. The Lady Trojans swept a triangular on Tuesday, defeating Arkansas City 2-0 and Newton 2-0. … The Trojan boys’ soccer team defeated Wichita Northwest 3-1 on Saturday. The Trojans defeated Derby 2-0 on Thursday. … The Trojan football team defeated Valley Center 55-6 Friday.

ANDOVER CENTRAL

The Lady Jaguar volleyball team went 4-1 on Saturday in the Ark City tournament. The Lady Jaguars defeated Campus 2-0, Goddard 2-0, Mulvane 2-0 and Wichita North 2-0. The Lady Jaguars lost 2-0 against Wichita North. The Lady Jaguars swept a triangular on Tuesday, defeating Salina Central 2-0 and Eisenhower 2-0. … The Jaguars boys’ soccer team tied Salina South 2-2 on Saturday. … The Jaguar football team lost 12-7 against Newton Friday.

ARKANSAS CITY

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team went 1-3 on Saturday in the Ark City tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Winfield 2-1. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 against Campus, 2-0 against Clearwater and 2-1 against Mulvane. The Lady Bulldogs split a triangular on Tuesday, defeating Newton 2-0 and losing 2-0 against Andover High. … The Bulldog boys’ soccer team lost 2-1 against Buhler on Thursday. … The Bulldog football team lost 63-40 against Salina Central on Friday.

EISENHOWER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team split two matches in a triangular on Tuesday as they defeated Salina Central 2-0 and lost 2-0 against Andover Central. … The Tigers boys’ soccer team lost 4-0 against Dodge City on Saturday. The Tigers lost 3-0 against Rose Hill on Thursday. … The Tiger football team defeated Goddard 36-12 on Friday.

GODDARD

The Lady Lion volleyball team went 2-2 on Saturday in the Ark City tournament. The Lady Lions defeated Campus 2-0 and 2-0 against Clearwater. The Lady Lions lost 2-0 against Wichita North and 2-0 against Andover High. … The Lions boys’ soccer team defeated Liberal 3-1 on Saturday. The Lions tied 1-1 with Valley Center on Thursday. … The Lion football team lost 36-12 against Eisenhower on Friday.

NEWTON

The Lady Railer volleyball team got swept in a triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Arkansas City and 2-0 against Andover High. … The Railers boys’ soccer team defeated Garden City 1-0 on Saturday. The Railers defeated Maize 2-1 on Thursday. … The Railer football team defeated Andover Central 12-7 on Friday.

SALINA CENTRAL

The Lady Mustang volleyball team went 2-2 on Saturday in the Riley County tournament. The Lady Mustangs defeated Valley Heights 2-0 and St. Mary’s 2-0. The Lady Mustangs lost 2-0 against Great Bend and 2-0 against Riley County. The Lady Mustangs got swept in a triangular on Tuesday, losing 2-0 against Andover Central and 2-0 against Eisenhower. … The Mustang boys’ soccer team lost 4-2 against St. Mary’s Academy on Saturday. The Mustangs lost 6-1 against Salina South on Tuesday. The Mustangs lost 2-1 against Winfield on Thursday. … The Mustang football team defeated Arkansas City 63-40 on Friday.

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Football Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Salina Central 2 1 2 0

Andover 3 0 1 0

Eisenhower 2 1 1 0

Ark City 2 1 1 1

Newton 1 2 1 1

Goddard 1 2 0 2

Andover Cent. 0 3 0 2

Friday, September 18

Salina Central 63, Ark City 40

Andover 55, Valley Center 6

Newton 12, Andover Central 7

Eisenhower 36, Goddard 17

Friday, September 25

Eisenhower at Salina Central

Ark City at Andover

Newton at Goddard

Andover Central at Maize South

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L T W L T

Goddard 3 1 2 0 0 0

Newton 4 2 0 0 0 0

Andover 3 3 0 0 0 0

And Central 1 3 1 0 0 0

Arkansas City 2 2 0 0 0 0

Salina Central 1 7 0 0 0 0

Eisenhower 0 5 1 0 0 0

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail II Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL II

Team W L W L

Andover 10 2 4 0

And Central 12 4 3 0

Eisenhower 7 5 3 2

Newton 3 6 2 3

Goddard 4 9 1 2

Salina Central 7 6 1 4

Arkansas City 3 11 1 4