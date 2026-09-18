Hanover Uses Big Second Quarter To Roll Past Ell-Saline

Picture courtesy of Lacey Gosvener

After starting the season 0-2 the Ell-Saline Cardinals were tasked with traveling to Hanover to take on the defending 8M-II defending state champions the Hanover Wildcats Friday night. The Cardinals kept it close in the first quarter even forcing a couple punts before a 36 point second quarter from Hanover propelled them to a 50-0 win at halftime.

Hanover came into the matchup riding a 15 game winning streak that dates back to week 1 of last year as they are 2-0 to start the 2026 campaign.

The Wildcats received the opening kickoff and after a couple of first downs senior quarterback Kadrick Cohorst found junior running back Cooper Bruna on a wheel route for a 44-yard touchdown pass and it was quickly 8-0 with 10:07 left to go in the 1st quarter.

The next two offensive possessions for the Wildcats led to punts but the Cardinals struggled to get the offense going all night with the stout Hanover defense.

Hanover found the endzone again just before the end of the 1st quarter, this time senior wide receiver Hunter Kickhaefer took a shovel pass for Cohorst 52 yards to paydirt and it was 14-0 Wildcats.

The Hanover Wildcats showed in the 2nd quarter exactly why they are the #1 team in 8M-II and defending state champs as they hung 36 on the Cardinals in the quarter.

Kadrick Cohorst used his legs for the next two Wildcats touchdowns. The first touchdown came from 23 yards out, then after a Cardinals fumble Cohorst found the endzone with 14 yard scamper that put the Wildcats up 28-0.

Cooper Bruna for Hanover scored the final 3 touchdown as he ended the night with 2 rushing touchdowns and 2 receiving touchdowns.

Hanover proved to be just to much for the Cardinals as they coasted to their 16th straight win with a 50-0 victory.

With the loss, Ell-Saline drops to 0-3 on the season and are back on the road next week as they open up district play as the travel to Wakeeney to take on Trego Community . Hanover moves to 3-0 on the season and will be on the road against Linn next Friday.

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Game Rebroadcast

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