Wash Away the Need

Tidal Wave Auto Spa’s annual Charity Day this coming Friday.

According to the Salina Area United Way, you can help by brining all of your cars. Your car, your spouse’s car, your friend’s car, your company vehicle, or that one that’s been desperately waiting for a bath.

From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Tidal Wave Auto Spa is donating 100% of the proceeds from every single-car wash to charity, with 50% benefiting Salina Area United Way and the remaining 50% split between Annandale Village and The Joseph Sams School.

And there’s more. Matt’s Midwest BBQ food truck will be on-site, so you can grab some great food while supporting a great cause.

Have a Tidal Wave membership? You can still be part of the impact. Cash donations will be accepted throughout the event.

Whether you bring one car or the whole fleet, every wash and every donation helps support Salina Area United Way and strengthens our community.

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Friday, September 18

8 a.m.–8 p.m.

Tidal Wave Auto Spa | Salina, KS

Bring a car. Bring a friend. Bring the whole fleet. Let’s make an impact together!