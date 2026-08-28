PREP – AVCTL 1 Fall Week 1 Preview

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League 1 will see its 2026 fall season begin later today when the Maize Eagle boys’ soccer team hosts Wichita South in the first sporting activity of the 2026 fall season.

The AVCTL 1 volleyball teams will all begin their seasons on Saturday at different tournaments around the area while the AVCTL 1 football teams have one more week before they all begin their seasons on Friday, September 4.

The AVCTL 1 volleyball teams will see their first action as Salina South will compete in its own tournament, Campus, Hutchinson and Maize High will compete in a AVCTL preseason tournament in Hutchinson, Derby and Maize South will compete in the McPherson tournament while Valley Center will compete in an AVCTL preseason tournament at Eisenhower.

Campus will be the first AVCTL 1 football to take the field this season, as the Colts will open the season on Thursday, September 3 when they play at Goddard.

The remainder of the AVCTL 1 will begin the following night when Salina South plays at Salina Central, Derby plays at Eisenhower, Hutchinson hosts Andover, and Maize hosts Andover Central.

The remainder of the AVCTL 1 soccer teams will begin their seasons on Thursday, September 3 when Salina South hosts Andover High, Campus plays at Newton, Derby plays at Eisenhower, Hutchinson hosts Arkansas City, Maize High plays at Goddard, Maize South hosts Andover Central and Valley Center plays at Kapaun Mt. Carmel.

Here is a look at when each AVCTL I fall team will begin their season and how they did last season:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt volleyball team will begin the season on Saturday when they compete at Hutchinson in an AVCTL preseason tournament. The Lady Colts finished last season with a 9-25, 1-10 record. … The Colt boys’ soccer team will open the 2026 season on Thursday when they play at Newton. The Colts finished the 2025 season with a 7-10-0, 0-6-0 record. … The Colt football team finished the 2025 season with an 0-8, 0-6 record and will begin the 2026 season on Thursday when they play at Goddard.

DERBY

The Lady Panther volleyball team will begin their season on Saturday in the McPherson tournament. The Lady Panthers finished the 2025 season with an 18-19, 6-6 record. … The Panther boys’ soccer team will begin the 2026 season on Thursday when they play at Eisenhower. The Panthers finished the 2026 season with a 3-14-0, 1-5-0 record. … The Panther football team finished the 2025 season with a 5-1, 8-4 record and will begin the 2026 season on Friday when they play at Eisenhower.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk volleyball team will begin its 2026 season when it hosts an AVCTL preseason tournament on Saturday. The Lady Salt Hawks finished the 2025 season with a 22-14, 9-3 record. … The Salt Hawk boys’ soccer team will begin the 2026 season on Thursday when they host Arkansas City. The Salt Hawks finished the 2025 season with an 8-9-1, 2-4-0 record. … The Salt Hawk football team finished the 2025 season with a 7-3, 4-2 record and will begin this season on Friday when they host Andover High.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle volleyball team will begin the 2026 season on Saturday in the AVCTL preseason tournament at Hutchinson. The Lady Eagles finished the 2025 season with a 16-21, 3-8 record. … The Eagle boys’ soccer team will begin the season today when they host Wichita South. The Eagles finished the 2025 season with a 12-6-0, 5-1-0 record. … The Eagle football team won the 2025 season as the AVCTL 1 regular season champions with a 10-1, 6-0 record. The Eagles will begin the 2026 season on Friday when they host Andover Central.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick volleyball team won the 2025 AVCTL 1 regular season championship with a 36-6, 12-0 record and will begin the 2026 season on Saturday in the McPherson tournament. … The Maverick boys’ soccer team won the 2025 AVCTL 1 regular season championship with a 17-3-1, 5-0-1 record. The Mavericks will begin the 2026 season on Thursday when they host Andover Central. … The Maverick football team finished the 2025 season with a 4-5, 2-4 record and will begin the 2026 season on Friday when they host Buhler.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar volleyball team will begin the season on Saturday when its hosts a tournament. The Lady Cougars finished the 2025 season with a 20-17, 5-7 record. … The Cougar boys’ soccer team will begin the 2026 season on Thursday when they host Andover High. The Cougars finished the 2025 season with a 13-6-0, 3-3-0 record. … The Cougar football team finished the 2025 season with a 3-8, 1-5 record and will begin the 2026 season on Friday when they play as the visiting team against Salina Central.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet volleyball team will begin the 2026 season on Saturday when they compete in the AVCTL preseason tournament at Eisenhower. The Lady Hornets finished the 2025 season with a 14-18, 5-7 record. … The Hornet boys’ soccer team will begin the 2026 season on Thursday when they play at Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The Hornets finished the 2025 season with an 11-4-2, 4-1-1 record. … The Hornet football team finished the 2025 season with a 3-6, 3-3 record and will begin the 2026 season on Friday when they play at Newton.

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Football Standings

AVCT Overall

Team W L W L

Maize 0 0 0 0

Derby 0 0 0 0

Hutchinson 0 0 0 0

Maize South 0 0 0 0

Salina South 0 0 0 0

Valley Center 0 0 0 0

Campus 0 0 0 0

Thursday, September 3

Campus at Goddard

Friday, September 4

Salina South at Salina Central

Derby at Eisenhower

Andover at Hutchinson

Andover Central at Maize

Buhler at Maize South

Valley Center at Newton

Friday, September 11

Eisenhower at Campus

Hutchinson at Derby

Maize at Salina South

Maize South at Valley Center

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Boys Soccer Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L T W L T

Maize South 0 0 0 0 0 0

Maize 0 0 0 0 0 0

Valley Center 0 0 0 0 0 0

Salina South 0 0 0 0 0 0

Hutchinson 0 0 0 0 0 0

Derby 0 0 0 0 0 0

Campus 0 0 0 0 0 0

Friday, August 28

Wichita South at Maize

Thursday, September 3

Campus at Newton

Derby at Eisenhower

Ark City at Hutchinson

Maize at Goddard

Andover Central at Maize South

Valley Center at Kapaun Mt. Carmel

Andover at Salina South

2026 Ark Valley Chisholm Trail I Volleyball Standings

Overall AVCTL I

Team W L W L

Maize 0 0 0 0

Derby 0 0 0 0

Hutchinson 0 0 0 0

Maize South 0 0 0 0

Salina South 0 0 0 0

Valley Center 0 0 0 0

Campus 0 0 0 0

Saturday, August 29

Salina South at Salina South tournament

Campus, Maize at Hutchinson (AVCTL I Preseason tournament)

Valley Center at Eisenhower (AVCTL Preseason tournament)

Derby, Maize South at McPherson tournament