PREP – NCKL Fall Week 5 Recap

Chapman and Wamego have taken early steps in controlling the 2026 North Central Kansas League football competition as both the Fighting Irish and Red Raiders are 3-0, 3-0 this season.

The two teams are not scheduled to meet on the gridiron this season, so a shared title is possible, if the two teams maintain this stretch.

In the third week of football competition, Chapman defeated Abilene 42-7, Marysville defeated Concordia 42-15 and Wamego defeated Rock Creek 49-17. Clay Center defeated Osawatomie 56-14 in the non-league football contest.

Chapman and Wamego share the NCKL football lead with identical 3-0, 3-0 records. Marysville is 3rd with a 3-1, 2-1 record while Clay Center is currently in 4th with a 2-1, 1-1 record.

Clay Center leads the NCKL volleyball standings with a 14-2, 4-0 record while Abilene is in 2nd at 8-7, 3-3, followed by Rock Creek at 8-8, 3-3 and Wamego at 6-10, 3-3.

Here is a look at how each NCKL school did in volleyball and football this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team split a doubleheader with Concordia on Tuesday, losing the 1st match 2-1 and winning the 2nd match 2-0. The Cowgirls split a triangular on Thursday, losing 2-1 against Wichita Trinity and defeating Wichita Collegiate 2-0. … The Cowboy football team lost 42-7 against Chapman on Friday.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish volleyball team split a doubleheader with Wamego on Tuesday, winning the 1st match 2-0 and losing the 2nd match 2-1. The Lady Irish went 3-2 on Saturday in the Republic County tournament. The Lady Irish defeated Clifton-Clyde 2-1, Republic County 2-0 and Smith Center 2-1. The Lady Irish lost to Hanover twice, both times by a 2-0 score. … The Fighting Irish football team defeated Abilene 42-7 on Friday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team swept Rock Creek 2-1, 2-0 on Tuesday. … The Tiger football team defeated Osawatomie 56-14 on Friday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther volleyball team split a doubleheader with Abilene on Tuesday, winning the 1st match 2-1 and losing the 2nd match 2-0. The Lady Panthers got swept 2-0, 2-0 by Southeast of Saline on Thursday. … The Panther football team lost 42-15 against Marysville on Friday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldogs are 5-9, 2-2 this season and had the last week off. The Lady Bulldogs will return to the court tonight (Tuesday) when they host an NCKL doubleheader against Wamego. … The Bulldog football team defeated Concordia 42-15 on Friday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball team got swept 2-1, 2-0 by Clay Center on Tuesday. … The Mustang football team lost 49-17 against Wamego on Friday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team split a doubleheader with Chapman on Tuesday, losing the 1st match 2-0 and winning the 2nd match 2-1. The Lady Raiders went 2-3 on Saturday in the Rossville tournament. The Lady Raiders defeated Valley Heights 2-0 and Valley Falls 2-1. The Lady Raiders lost 2-0 against Silver Lake, 2-0 against Jefferson West and 2-1 against Osage City. … The Red Raider football team defeated Rock Creek 49-17 on Friday.

2026 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Chapman 3 0 3 0

Wamego 3 0 3 0

Marysville 2 1 2 1

Clay Center 1 1 2 1

Concordia 1 1 1 2

Rock Creek 0 2 1 2

Abilene 0 3 0 3

Friday, September 18

Clay Center 56, Osawatomie 14

Chapman 42, Abilene 7

Marysville 42, Concordia 15

Wamego 49, Rock Creek 17

Friday, September 25

Abilene at Rock Creek

Hesston at Concordia

Chapman at Wellsville

Clay Center at Smoky Valley

SE of Saline at Marysville

Mulvane at Wamego

2026 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 4 0 14 2

Abilene 3 3 8 7

Rock Creek 3 3 8 8

Wamego 3 3 6 10

Chapman 2 2 11 8

Marysville 2 2 5 9

Concordia 1 5 1 15