Rollerblader Left Injured in Ditch Dies

An investigation is continuing after a man from Norway, who rollerblading across the country, died after being left injured in a ditch after being hit by an SUV that left the scene on a road in rural Saline County.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, on September 5th at 2:25 PM deputies responded to a report of a body in a ditch off the side of the highway on Country Club Road near Morris Drive.

An off-duty first responder was driving on Country Club Road when they noticed items on the road that caught their attention. When they were looking at the items, they discovered a body in the ditch on the north side near a field.

The first responder got out and located a white male, unconscious in the ditch, who appeared to have been hit by a vehicle. The first responder called 911.

The victim is identified as a 24-year-old male from the country of Norway, who was rollerblading across the United States. EMS transported Joachim Lanham to the hospital in Salina. He was transferred to a Wichita hospital. He passed away on September 11th.

Investigators believe Lanham was rollerblading on Country Club Road, heading west when he was struck by a vehicle also driving west. The vehicle left the scene.

While deputies were still on the scene another vehicle arrived, with the hit and run driver in it.

An 82-year-old female said she had been driving a 2013 Ford Edge SUV going west on Country Club Road. She stated that she thought she hit something, turned around to check the area, but didn’t see anything so she continued her journey home.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the incident facts have been provided to the Saline County County Attorney for review to determine what, if any charges will be filed. The Sheriff’s Office continues to gather information and investigate.