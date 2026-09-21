Transmission Line Project Hearings Scheduled

The public hearings will give Kansas residents an opportunity to learn more about the proposed location of the line, ask questions, and make public comments before the Commission. Prior to each hearing, Commission Staff and utility representatives will be present at an Open House to answer questions and discuss maps of the proposed route.

The first public hearing will be held on Monday, September 28 at the Pauline Joyce Fine Arts Building of Garden City Community College, 801 Campus Drive, Garden City, KS. The open house will run from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. The Public Hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m.

The second public hearing will be held on Tuesday, September 29 at Colby Community College, 1255 S. Range Ave., Colby, KS. The open house will run from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. The Public Hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m.

Anyone unable to attend in person may participate by Zoom with advance registration by noon the day prior to the hearing. The Commission is also accepting written comments through October 9, 2026. To register to attend by Zoom or submit a written comment, visit https://kcc-connect.kcc.ks.gov/s/public-comments. In addition, the hearings will be broadcast live on the agency’s YouTube channel and will be available for later viewing.