“Fall Repair Cafe” to Open Saturday

If you need a quick fix for a broken item an upcoming Fall Repair Cafe is the place to take it. It’s this coming Saturday, September 26th from 11:00AM to 2:00PM at the Art Center Warehouse (149 S. 4th Street).

Skilled volunteers are ready to help. From electrical repairs and book binding, to minor computer hardware and software issues, sewing projects and small woodworking tasks, they’ve got you covered.

This event is a collaboration with North Salina Community Development, Salina Public Library, Salina Art Center Warehouse Education Studio, and Crossroads Church Men’s Group.

They can only handle small items at this event.