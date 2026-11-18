Students and teachers in Kansas public schools have adapted to the new bell-to-bell cellphone ban since the start of the school year. But now, Attorney General Kris Kobach says storing phones in backpacks or lockers doesn’t comply with the ban.

Kobach said in an attorney general opinion that backpacks and lockers that are accessible to students during the school day don’t satisfy the bill’s definition of “secure storage” of personal electronic devices.

“Students’ backpacks are generally accessible to students during the school day, so personal electronic devices would not be stored in an ‘inaccessible location,’ ” Kobach said in the opinion. “Assuming students carry their backpacks at some point during the school day, storage in backpacks is not away from the student’s person.”

Kansas is one of four states to have a bell-to-bell policy with inaccessible storage rules, following passage this year of bipartisan legislation. If backpacks and lockers are considered accessible to students, as Kobach determined, many districts likely aren’t complying with the law.

Kim Whitman, leader of the Kansas Coalition of the Distraction-Free Schools Policy Project, said many districts are likely scrambling after the clarification from Kobach.

“They weren’t given the best advice from the beginning and that has set them back,” Whitman said. “There seemed to be a focus on how to get around the law that doesn’t cause any disruption or confrontation with parents, instead of doing what’s best for students and for teachers. When in reality, what we know is students are better off without their phones.”

Sen. Kenny Titus, a Republican from Pottawatomie County, said he asked Kobach for an opinion on the matter after seeing the guidance given to schools by Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s administration and by the Kansas Association of School Boards. He said their guidance “seemed to contradict” the legislation.

The Kansas Association of School Boards’s guidance outlines storage solutions for personal devices, including locking personal devices in district-issued bags or pouches upon arrival, turnover of devices to a central location, devices being turned off and stored not on the student’s person and prohibiting students from bringing personal devices into school altogether.

The KASB document provides pros and cons for each solution, with cons such as cost, burdens on staff and security of student devices. The guidance also says the bill doesn’t create any enforcement measures for districts that don’t comply.

“Fortunately, the legislation does not include enforcement mechanisms to penalize districts found not to be in compliance,” the KASB guidance said. “KASB does not endorse any particular storage solutions. However, our attorneys have fielded many questions over recent weeks concerning this topic and have some observations.”

Leah Fliter, assistant executive director of advocacy and governmental relations for KASB, said the organization opposed the legislation from the beginning and had its concerns about the bill’s language dismissed early on.

She said Kobach’s opinion isn’t binding and doesn’t change KASB’s opinion on the law.

“This opinion doesn’t really plow any new ground,” Fliter said. “We said all along that the way the bill was written, it was going to interfere with local control and that storage in a locker or backpack was probably not going to satisfy the statute.”

Will Lawrence, the governor’s chief of staff, listed in a letter to the Kansas State Department of Education and Kansas State Board of Education four potential storage solutions similar to KASB’s, but said it isn’t an “exhaustive list.”

“While we understand complying with this legislation will be a significant endeavor and require some level of trial and error, the benefits this bill will have for our students and their academic achievement is worth the hard work of implementation,” Lawrence said. “We must do all we can to protect our students and ensure their school days are defined by collaborative learning, not distracting screentime.”

United School Administrators of Kansas Executive Director G.A. Buie said in a video message to superintendents in May not to spend extra money buying storage solutions, adding there are “no consequences for this bill” if districts don’t follow the law.

Whitman said Buie gave poor advice to districts from the get-go.

“It was a video clip talking about the cellphone law and how there was no enforcement, so just get something on paper and don’t worry about it, just put those phones in backpacks and call it good,” Whitman said.

Whitman said students’ phones being inaccessible would ideally place policing personal device usage on administrators rather than teachers, but that it has to start with students’ devices being completely inaccessible.

“The system in place actually frees up the teachers and puts the burden on the administrators to enforce it,” Whitman said. “I’ve heard nothing but positives from teachers so far. I’ve even had a teacher tell me that he actually enjoys teaching again.”

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Story via Kansas Reflector