After being knocked down by damaging wind a year ago, Salina’s beloved Community Christmas Tree has been repaired and is ready to reclaim its spot at the center of the city’s holiday celebrations.

Community members are invited to gather at Campbell Plaza this Friday, November 20, at 7:00 p.m. for the official tree lighting ceremony, marking the return of the downtown centerpiece.

Last season’s festivities took an unexpected turn when a powerful windstorm—featuring a peak gust of 71 mph in Salina—swept across the region and toppled the Mayor’s Christmas Tree in downtown. Following months of restoration work, crews have completed repairs on the structure and are putting the finishing touches on downtown’s holiday displays.

Friday night’s lighting serves as the kickoff to a packed weekend of holiday cheer in downtown Salina. On Saturday, November 21, families can enjoy a full slate of daytime Holiday Festival activities—including free books, hot cocoa and cookies, face painting, and letter-writing to Santa—leading up to the annual Parade of Lights at 6:00 p.m. This year’s parade has reached maximum capacity with 120 illuminated entries scheduled to wind through downtown.

Attendees heading to Campbell Plaza on Friday evening are encouraged to bundle up and arrive early to celebrate the tree’s return and the official start of the 2026 holiday season.