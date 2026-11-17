Residents across the Salina area are invited to gather for food and fellowship this weekend as the Salina Rescue Mission hosts its annual Thanksgiving Community Dinner.

The free community meal will take place this Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the mission’s facility located at 1716 Summers Road.

Executive Director Chad Young tells KSAL News everyone in the community is welcome to attend. He says guests will be served a traditional holiday feast featuring:

Roasted Turkey

Cornbread Dressing

Mashed Potatoes and Gravy

Green Bean Casserole

Calico Corn

Dinner Rolls

Pumpkin Pie

Hosted in the spirit of gratitude, echoed by the event’s featured scripture from Ephesians 5:20, the evening aims to bring neighbors together around the table ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

No reservations are required. Attendees can simply stop by during serving hours to enjoy a warm meal with the community.

The annual dinner is part of the Mission’s ongoing commitment to supporting individuals and families throughout the holiday season.

Community members wanting to learn more about the Mission’s year-round programs and volunteer opportunities can contact the facility directly at (785) 823-2610.