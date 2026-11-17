Multi-platinum country music icon Sammy Kershaw is bringing his signature sound to Salina, with a live performance scheduled at the historic Stiefel Theatre on Friday, February 26, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the show start at $49 and go on sale this Friday. Fans can purchase tickets in person at the Stiefel Theatre Box Office, by calling 785-827-1998, or online at www.stiefeltheatre.org.

Often hailed as the “heir apparent” to the legendary George Jones, Kershaw played a defining role in shaping 1990s country music. Over the course of his career, the GRAMMY-nominated entertainer has amassed three platinum and six gold albums, scanning and streaming more than 5 million records and nearing 100 million combined songs sold.

Growing up in Kaplan, Louisiana, Kershaw honed his vocal chops early, opening as a teenager for the very masters who inspired him including Conway Twitty, Mel Street, and George Jones himself, who frequently invited the young singer to share the stage when touring the region.

When Kershaw burst onto the scene with his debut Mercury Records single, “Cadillac Style,” he embraced the immediate comparisons to Jones and kicked off a remarkable run on the Billboard charts. He went on to deliver a string of enduring country classics, including his 1993 chart-topper “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” “Queen of My Doublewide Trailer,” “Vidalia,” “National Working Woman’s Holiday,” “Don’t Go Near the Water,” “Love of My Life,” and “Third Rate Romance.”

Beyond his solo tour dates and appearances on the popular Roots & Boots Tour alongside Collin Raye and Aaron Tippin, Kershaw remains busy in the studio with three new albums currently in the works. He is also putting the finishing touches on his long-awaited autobiography, promising fans a candid look at the highs and lows of his life and career.