Pedestrian Hit on Highway

An Oklahoma man was was killed Tuesday evening when he was hit after he exited his vehicle following crash on a Kansas highway.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Ahmad Welsch was hit by a Toyota RAV4 along US 59 Highway in Franklin County. The agency says Welsch had gotten out of his vehicle after a separate crash at that location.

The driver of the SUV was not injured.

The incident happened Tuesday evening at 6:14 near mile marker 141 along US 59 Highway near the Douglas/ Franklin County line.