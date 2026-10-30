Patchwork Defense Powers Salina Central Past Andover Central

Picture courtesy of Camden Augustine

Salina Central’s patchwork defense picked a heck of a night to shine.

With their offense struggling to find its footing in a mistake-plagued second half, the Mustangs turned in arguably their best performance on the other side of the ball Thursday night as they held off Andover Central, 17-10, in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs at Salina Stadium.

Unable to build on a 14-point halftime advantage, Central limited Andover Central to a one touchdown and sealed the victory on a late interception from quarterback Griffin Hall. Hall was pressed into duty on defense for the Jaguars’ final drive.

“I think everybody played with confidence,” said Central senior cornerback Isaiah Wakes. “We played the way we talked about before the game and played with some swagger.”

Senior Isaiah Wakes

Andover Central’s 10 points — a field goal in the second quarter and a 17-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth — were the fewest allowed by Salina Central all season. The previous low came in a 47-18 blowout of Newton.

With the victory, 5A No. 7 seed Central improved to 6-3 and will face Friday’s first-round winner between Kapaun-Mt. Carmel and Newton next Friday. If second-seeded Kapaun (8-0) wins, the game will be in Wichita, while Newton (1-7) would come to Salina.

The Mustangs appeared to be in control at halftime against Andover Central after breaking a 3-3 tie in the second quarter on Hall touchdown passes of 27 yards to King Anderson and 31 yards on fourth down to Jaxson Leonard 23 seconds before intermission.

But the only scoring threat of the second half ended in a blocked field goal.

“I wish we could have doubled up that scoreboard from the first half offensively,” Central coach Mark Sandbo said. “That would have helped (the defense) out and probably eased some pressure.”

Head coach Mark Sandbo

Thanks to injuries on both sides of the ball, Central’s defense looks different from the start of the season, adding the challenge. Starting linebacker Eli Kreighbaum moved early on to wide receiver and even running back, while Trae Wise switched from cornerback to running back when starter Alex Garcia suffered a season-ending injury.

A subsequent injury to Wise forced linebacker Mato Benoist to take over at running back, where he rushed for 68 yards on 13 carries against Andover Central. The Mustangs held Andover to 243 yards of total offense, including 95 through the air with two key interceptions.

Running back Jaxson Green, the Jaguars’ biggest weapon, finished with 136 rushing yards, but the Mustangs shut him down twice for minus-6 yards early in the second quarter after Andover Central had first-and-goal at the 4-yard line.

“They did a really good job,” Sandbo said of the defense. “I’m proud of our defensive staff, their game plan and what they were trying to do in stopping (Green). That kid is an awfully good back and he’s been bothering us for three years.

“Being able to contain him and then put some patchwork together and have a plan for situational football was big.”

In addition to Hall’s interception at the end, Central got a pick from safety Abram Perez with 3:29 left in the first half that set up the Mustangs’ second touchdown.

“Both were momentum plays,” Sandbo said of the two picks. “I’m awfully proud of how resilient our kids can be at times.”

Sandbo said that starting free safety Javyn Armstrong should be back from injury in time for next week’s game.

Offensively, Central finished with 296 total yards. Hall completed 9 of 18 passes for 94 yards and two scores, adding 134 of the Mustangs’ 202 rushing yards on 28 carries.

“I’m a little beat up, but that’s kind of the way I like to feel after games,” Hall said with a smile. “I felt like I did something to contribute.”

Senior Griffin Hall

Despite his interception to seal the victory, Hall did not indicate that he would lobby for a permanent place on the defense.

“They call on me in certain situations to play,” he said. I rep it at times in practice and I just like how they can trust me to go back there and make a play.”

Wakes gave Hall a thumbs-up for his defensive play.

“Griffin had played safety before, but he went and got it,” Wakes said. “I give him props. He made a play.

“This really gives us come confidence for next week defensively. We really held our own and played together as a team, and that’s really what it comes down to in the end.”