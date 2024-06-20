Paredes Named 2023-24 KCAC Athletic Director of the Year

WICHITA, Kan. — Miguel Paredes of Kansas Wesleyan University has been named the 2023-24 Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Athletic Director of the Year, the conference office announced Thursday.

“I am extremely humbled to receive the KCAC Athletic Director of the Year award,” Paredes said. “However, I couldn’t have done all the things we have done by myself. This award is just as much an award for our athletics administration, coaches and student-athletes as it is for me.”

In the 2023-24 academic year, Paredes has presided over the following:

Expanding athletic department staff size and increasing salaries.

Worked with campus constituents to create new office spaces for coaches.

An increase in the overall athletic department win percentage (KCAC win percentage up 3%, overall win percentage up 7%).

The athletic department earning the KCAC Commissioner’s Cup for the second year in a row.

Seven Kansas Wesleyan teams winning conference titles (either regular season or postseason).

The Kansas Wesleyan baseball team making the program’s first appearance in the NAIA Baseball World Series.

Elevating the overall athletic department GPA to an all-time high (3.23 GPA).

Contributed to enrollment growth of KWU by improving overall student athlete enrollment by 13% and retention rate to an all-time enrollment high in school history.

On top of these accomplishments in the 2023-24 academic year, Paredes is leading the complete overhaul this summer of the Everett Morgan Strength Training Center with new equipment, flooring and a renovated look, along with the renovation of the Men’s Volleyball Locker Room.

“Miguel is an excellent fit for our culture, our goals and our community. I am proud of the fact that he won the KCAC Athletic Director of the Year honor,” Dr. Matt Thompson said of Paredes. “Here at Kansas Wesleyan, we pride ourselves on student growth and development. We put the student portion of student-athlete first, and Miguel has helped move that agenda forward.”

In addition to his responsibilities at Kansas Wesleyan, Paredes also serves on several conference-level committees, including the KCAC Compliance/Protest Committee and the KCAC Varsity Reserve/Developmental Task Force.

“Miguel Paredes is most deserving of the KCAC Athletics Director of the Year Award,” Ted Breidenthal, commissioner of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference, remarked. “Kansas Wesleyan just completed another amazing year with its second consecutive Commissioner’s Cup. His leadership and passion for his coaches, staff and student-athletes is a major reason for their success.”

Previous KCAC Athletic Director of the Year Winners

2022-23: Shawn Summe, Avila University

2021-22: Arabie Conner, Ottawa University

2020-21: Tony Hoops, Bethel College

2019-20: Dr. Rob Ramseyer, Friends University

2018-19: Mike Hermann, Kansas Wesleyan University

2017-18: Arabie Conner, Ottawa University | Dane Pavlovich, Bethany College

2016-17: Rob Miller, University of Saint Mary

2015-16: Arabie Conner, Ottawa University

2014-15: Joe Zimmerman, Friends University

2013-14: Rusty Allen, Tabor College

2012-13: No Nominees Submitted

2011-12: Rusty Allen, Tabor College

2010-11: Arabie Conner, Ottawa University

2009-10: Diane Flickner, Bethel College

2008-09: Joe Zimmerman, Friends University