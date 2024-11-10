OPINION: 340B Program Protects Access to Much-Needed Health Care

For over 30 years, the federal 340B Drug Pricing Program has enabled millions of Americans, including our patients in Abilene, to access essential healthcare. This program allows hospitals and clinics to purchase medications at a discount, ensuring that vulnerable populations—including seniors on fixed incomes and low-income families—can access vital services like chemotherapy, diabetes care, and behavioral health.

Unfortunately, pharmaceutical companies are increasingly undermining the 340B Program to boost profits, prioritizing investors over patients. In 2022 alone, Kansas 340B hospitals faced a combined net revenue loss of $18.2 million, while the top eight drug companies earned $99.4 billion.

Without 340B, Kansans would face higher costs, reduced access to care, and poorer health outcomes, especially in rural areas. The program’s savings support community health, keeping hospitals open and services available.

While recent legislative efforts have helped, there’s still work to do. I urge Kansans to contact their elected officials and advocate for preserving 340B. Together, we can protect this vital program and ensure accessible healthcare for all Kansans.

_ _ _

Harold Courtois is the Hospital Administrator of Memorial Health System (MHS) in Abilene, KS. MHS is an affiliate of Salina Regional Health Center along with the hospitals in Lindsborg and Concordia. Salina Regional Health Center is not a 340B hospital, but advocates for this essential program for its affiliated critical access hospitals as well as other rural hospitals in Kansas.