North Central Regional Planning Commission Banquet in Salina

The North Central Regional Planning Commission invites the public to its biennial banquet in Salina.

The banquet will be on Thursday, October 24 in Salina. The event will feature keynote speaker Aaron Putze, a work-life coach and author. Aaron, who also serves as the Chief Officer of Brand Management and Engagement at the Iowa Soybean Association, will share insights on driving progress, connections and growth in rural communities.

The banquet will be held at Martinelli’s, located at 158 S. Santa Fe in Salina, Kansas. The evening will begin with registration and a networking reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. The cost to attend is $20 per person. Advance reservations are required by October 17. Reservations can be made using the online form at www.ncrpc.org/2024banquet or by calling the NCRPC office at 785-738-2218.

In addition to the keynote address, the program will include the presentation of the NCRPC Lifetime Public Service Award. This award, established in 2022, aims to recognize exceptional contributions by individuals or organizations to the well-being of North Central Kansas over an extended period of time. To nominate a person, group or organization for the award, submit a nomination form by September 16. For more details, visit www.ncrpc.org/lifetimeserviceaward.

The NCRPC will also be hosting this event on behalf of its affiliate, North Central Kansas Community Network, Co. (NCKCN).

“The banquet provides an opportunity to celebrate accomplishments and to engage and network,” said John Shea, Executive Director of NCRPC. “We are excited about our speaker and honoring the second recipient of the NCRPC Lifetime Public Service Award.”